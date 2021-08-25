Organizers of the National Cannabis Festival are pleased to announce the return of the largest ticketed cannabis event on the east coast to RFK Festival Grounds in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28. The festival’s music lineup includes performances by Method Man & Redman, Young M.A, Backyard Band, Antibalas, The Archives, DJ Farrah Flosscet, and Lee, Blackwood & Graham.
Proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the festival date or full COVID vaccination will be required to attend the National Cannabis Festival. A list of local testing locations is available at https://coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.
“After an 18-month hiatus, we are thrilled to bring the festival back to its home in Washington, D.C.,” said Caroline Phillips, founder and producer of the National Cannabis Festival. “As the first major outdoor event in D.C. since the pandemic started, we are proactively doing what we can to ensure a safe experience for our attendees. The National Cannabis Festival hopes to be an example of how to move forward in this new era and safely host large-scale events.”
Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks unless they’re eating or drinking and to social distance when possible. Ticket holders will receive email notification of this new requirement.
NCF features four educational pavilions: Wellness, Policy, Culture and the Grow School, where attendees can participate in discussions on the medicinal benefits of cannabis, speak with medical professionals and dispensary owners and focus their minds with free yoga sessions.
New to the festival this year is a special Seniors Lounge, a place for our "golden buds" to gather. Returning this year is the Veterans Pavilion hosted by Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA). The veterans’ lounge serves as a retreat from the hustle and bustle of festivities and a place where those who have served our country can connect over shared experiences.
Guests can also catch the final battle round of NCF’s Cypher Sessions, where three D.C. musicians will compete for the title of Highest MC in the DMV. The NCF Cypher Session is a tournament-style competition highlighting the best and brightest musical performers in the DMV region.
Tickets and more info is at https://nationalcannabisfestival.com.
