Clustered Spires High Wheel Race
People cheer on riders as they make their way along Market Street in downtown Frederick during the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race on Saturday.

On a warm Saturday afternoon, spectators gathered in downtown Frederick for the National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race. People pressed up against the metal railings closing off the streets, some sitting on the sidewalk and others carrying signs or wearing shirts to support a specific racer.

The crowd was relatively calm when the streets were empty — but when the competitors came rushing across the asphalt, sitting high above the ground on their bikes, the crowd lit up, cheered and rang cowbells.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

As always, an iconic race for Frederick!

