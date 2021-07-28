Following a successful outcome last year, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition Frederick Chapter is hosting another live-streamed concert series on Facebook to raise funds for the organization.
Jenna Duranko is the mastermind behind the concert series, which started in 2016 and features a blend of marimba, original songs and covers of popular songs. Like many events during the pandemic, the concerts were forced to move to a virtual platform. The online aspect had a surprising positive result, Duranko said.
“I didn’t know how it was going to go because it was virtual, but we reached a whole bunch more people. So I figured, why don’t we do live streaming again this year?” she said.
The concerts will run from Aug. 5 to Sept. 16.
Originally, Duranko was the only performer in the concert. But in 2018, she roped in other local musicians, including Adrienne Smith and Smith’s husband, Matt Felipe, with their band The Dirty Middle.
“We like to say we’re a blues band, but we’re a rock band,” Smith said.
For Smith, having musical talent and contributing to the concert allows her to be a part of something bigger than herself. And seeing how important the concerts were for Duranko, it made them important for Smith as well.
The organization raised just shy of $2,000 last year, so Duranko said they’re aiming to get a little more this year. The money goes toward many parts of the organization: meals, counseling for survivors and research, as well as educational materials for the community, said NOCC Frederick market volunteer coordinator Cathie Duncan.
Education and awareness is a huge part for ovarian cancer, Duncan said, since many women will confuse symptoms for other diseases and therefore will go undiagnosed until the late stages.
Duncan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, and when she found a lack of education and support in the Frederick community, she founded this chapter in 2014. The chapter has grown a lot since then, and the concerts are just one of the things they do for awareness and fundraising.
Duncan is excited for the concert and emphasized that it couldn’t have been done without Duranko. She doesn’t give herself much credit for all she does, she said.
“I’m just really thankful that we have volunteers like Jenna who are willing to take their passion and to use it to help support this important cause,” Duncan said.
Duranko also launched an awareness scavenger hunt called Teal Around Town. Ten local businesses are participating by lodging a teal vase with an information card about ovarian cancer somewhere on their properties.
“The idea is that while people are shopping or dining in downtown they will spot a vase, take a photo, and post and tag the Frederick chapter on social media using @noccfrederick [and] #tealaroundtown,” Duranko said in an email.
Everyone who tags a photo of all 10 vases will be entered for a drawing for a prize from the participating businesses.
Duranko was a music, business and percussion performance major in college. Now, she’s a local musician, singer and songwriter. Her instrument of choice is the marimba, a percussion instrument that resembles a xylophone.
During her time in college, a friend of Duranko’s passed away from ovarian cancer after battling it for nine years. When Duranko returned home to Frederick, she met Duncan at her local church and found her energy positive and inspiring. She got involved with the chapter in 2015 and hasn’t looked back since.
“With every passing year, I want to have more people in my life who have been affected by this disease, and [the concert] is my way of being able to give to the community,” Duranko said.
