First Saturday is all about discovering new things, and the Frederick-based National String Symphonia wants to help people experience art music in a new way.
The NSS, a professional string orchestra with a twist, will perform their “Strings in the Wild” concert during Frederick’s First Saturday festivities on Oct. 1 in downtown Frederick.
Performances will showcase symphonic string music in informal spots around downtown. On First Saturday, see the conductor and musicians in casual clothes, playing thought-provoking music in the open air.
The NSS will perform at 4 p.m. in front of the Weinberg Center at 20 W. Patrick St., at 5 p.m. at the FAC Art Center at 5 E. Second St. and again at 6 p.m. at 30 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick.
The NSS breaks the mold of presenting classical music in the formality of a music hall stage while dressed in black tie, with audience members clapping politely.
Conductor David A. Fanning says the NSS was founded in part to bring to light many string orchestra compositions that hadn’t been heard since their debut performances, some having never been heard by a living person in this era. The NSS is breathing life into pieces that have been lost to musical history and is giving them an audience for the first time in centuries.
Don’t mistake any of this for stuffy or boring.
Playing music isn’t the orchestra’s only goal. Educating audiences is of prime importance. The NSS calls its concerts “informances” because the emphasis is not on passive listening but rather as an engaging teaching and learning opportunity. Fanning wants people to leave not only entertained but knowing more about the music. His goal is to change minds and attitudes about art music.
This season is especially important for the NSS because it marks a milestone: the orchestra’s 10th season. The season will be a fresh take on music from previous performances.
Following First Saturday, the NSS will kick off its regular season concerts at 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at New Spire Arts with a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Serenade.
