Juliet Gilden, a nationally-acclaimed artist who exhibited a one-woman show at the M+B Gallery in Los Angeles, is returning to her local Maryland roots with her exhibition “Drawn” at the Peggy and Yale Gordon Center for Performing Arts.
An artist reception will be held at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the performing arts center, located at 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills.
Gilden’s work is heavily influenced by her experiences of antisemitism and racism as a young girl growing up in Owings Mills, and she now hopes to bring awareness and enact change through her brightly-color designs.
“It’s extremely gratifying to be celebrated around the country, but there is nothing like presenting my work in the Pikesville/Owings Mills area, in the heart of the world where I grew up and was tremendously influenced,” the 54-year old artist says. “I came to Owings Mills as a child as part of a migration of Jewish Baltimoreans and still remember that a swastika was painted on the new home of one of my friends, and [I] was horrified. A child has no voice to speak up in the face of that. The negative memories last forever. But, as an artist, I have a powerful megaphone. To me, this is the most meaningful place I could exhibit.”
Gilden’s show in Los Angeles helped fund efforts to fight racism and antisemitism in entertainment with Gilden’s portraits of historic and courageous Jewish and Black women who, in many cases, have used their fame to take crucial moral stands. These are also the themes of many of the paintings that will be on display at the Gordon Center.
Gilden grew up just minutes from the Owings Mills Jewish Community Center. She graduated from Owings Mills High School and continued her education at the Maryland Institute College of Art and Towson University.
Although Gilden’s Baltimore roots run deep, in the last several years her work has been shown around the country as much as in the Baltimore area. In 2020, her portrait of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was prominently featured in the Washington Post’s coverage of the historic justice’s death.
Gilden’s art is also the inspiration for a new animated music video soon to be released by the performer, writer and composer Laurie Geltman.
“Featuring prominent local artists like Juliet is among the most important missions of the Gordon Center, and her show is both powerful and memorable,” says Melissa Seltzer, senior director of arts and culture at the Gordon Center. “This is a very important show to us.”
The exhibition represents the kickoff for the newly renovated gallery and performing arts center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.