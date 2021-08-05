We’re in the dog days of summer, folks.
And August in Maryland typically means abandoning daily responsibilities for a little down time — and, especially this year, a mad dash to make the most of the remaining days of the summer season.
Whether your vacationing takes you west to cool off in the mountains of Western Maryland or east to cool off in the ocean, there are plenty of options for getting closer to the land by way of camping. And whether you want to rough it for a night on a free campsite along the Potomac River at the C&O Canal and sleep under the stars or be pampered and served a gourmet, four-course meal while glamping, our region has plenty to offer.
Here are some ideas to help get you started before the chilly weather rolls in.
CUNNINGHAM FALLS STATE PARKWhen you just need a quick dip in the lake, rather than a full trip to the ocean, check out the swimming beach at the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls Stated Park, where you can also rent boats — and, of course, hike a short trail to the picturesque waterfalls that give the park its name. The William Houck Campground has 33 electric sites and 106 basic sites, plus eight cabins. The Manor Area Campground has 10 electric sites and 21 basic sites. All campers have access to flush toilets and hot showers, and firewood is available for purchase.
PATAPSCO VALLEY STATE PARKThe Hollofield Area at Patapsco Valley State Park offers 73 campsites that are nearby miles of hiking and biking trails, and the Patapsco River is ideal for canoeing and kayaking. It’s easy to take an entire weekend to explore the area. Patapsco offers cabin rentals and tent and RV sites. Each campsite offers your standard picnic table and fire ring, and some include electric hookups. Camp hosts are onsite 24-7 to assist campers. Site reservations must be made online.
C&O CANALPlenty of free camping is available along the C&O Canal, offering peaceful views of the Potomac River in a quiet setting. These sites are first come, first served, and the towpath has been bustling with more people this summer, so you have to take your chances with finding somewhere to pitch a tent. Another option is to reserve a stay at one of several lockhouses along the canal, for a memorable experience tinged with history.
canaltrust.org/programs/canal- quarters
GREEN RIDGE STATE FORESTAlthough surprisingly relatively unknown to Frederick-area outdoors enthusiasts, Green Ridge is a favorite among campers who want some privacy and seclusion deep in the forest. The park is a mere hour from Frederick and spans 46,000 acres, offering 100 primitive campsites for $10 a night — a price that’s hard to beat. Group sites are also available. Sites must be reserved onsite at the Green Ridge Headquarters. The park includes 15 Mile Creek, a great spot for fishing and swimming.
dnr.maryland.gov/forests/Pages/ publiclands/Greenridge/Recreation Camping.aspx
BRUNSWICK FAMILY CAMPGROUNDIf you’re looking for a family-friendly experience that offers a little more than a primitive campsite, check out the privately owned Brunswick Family Campground, which sits along the Potomac River and provides tent and RV camping through Nov. 7. The campground partners with River & Trail Outfitters to offer whitewater rafting, tubing, kayaking, canoeing, zip lining, biking and hiking in the area, including at the Potomac, Shenandoah and Monocacy rivers, as well as Antietam Creek.
SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARKMultiple campgrounds are scattered throughout the wondrous Shenandoah National Park in Virginia. This nearby treasure supplies days, even weeks, of exploring its trails, waterfalls, old-growth forests, meadows and wildlife. Find and reserve tent and RV sites online.
nps.gov/shen/planyourvisit/camp grounds.htm
