BE INSPIRED BY ‘FLYGIRL’

Vernice “Flygirl” Armour was America’s first Black female combat pilot, and these days, she’s a public speaker, inspiring audiences around the globe. She certainly has a lot of life stories to pull from — indeed, it’s as if she’s lived several lives in one: a combat pilot, a diversity liaison officer to the Pentagon for Headquarters Marine Corps, a cop, an entrepreneur, a business consultant, an author … and as a gay woman and a single mom, she has many personal stories to tell, too. On April 20, she’ll be in Frederick at the Weinberg Center to share her tales of being a lifelong trailblazer.

