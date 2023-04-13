BE INSPIRED BY ‘FLYGIRL’
Vernice “Flygirl” Armour was America’s first Black female combat pilot, and these days, she’s a public speaker, inspiring audiences around the globe. She certainly has a lot of life stories to pull from — indeed, it’s as if she’s lived several lives in one: a combat pilot, a diversity liaison officer to the Pentagon for Headquarters Marine Corps, a cop, an entrepreneur, a business consultant, an author … and as a gay woman and a single mom, she has many personal stories to tell, too. On April 20, she’ll be in Frederick at the Weinberg Center to share her tales of being a lifelong trailblazer.
REMEMBERING THE HOLOCAUST
As Holocaust survivors approach the end of the their lives, their descendants have realized the great responsibility of sharing their stories, in an effort to prevent the atrocities from ever being repeated. Beth Sholom Congregation will host Holocaust Remembrance Day on April 16 as part of this effort, and the event is open to anyone, regardless of their faith. The keynote speaker this year will be Dr. Harvey Levy, a dentist in Frederick, who will tell about his parents’ experiences in the Nazi concentration camps of Poland and Germany. Mayor Michael O’Connor and County Executive Jessica Fitzwater will also speak, and there will be a candle-lighting ceremony.
CATCH ‘THE GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH’ THIS FALL
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey announced a brand new show that will be touring North America this year, with a stop in Baltimore in the fall. These shows are spellbinding, and “The Greatest Show On Earth” will promise the same unbelievable aerial arts, music and trapeze acts in a 360-degree experience at the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena. The performers come together from across the world to bring this delightful show. Get tickets now for the shows in Baltimore, which run Nov. 24 to 26.
‘THE AWAKENING’ MAKES ITS EAST COAST PREMIERE IN FREDERICK
This week, Frederick’s Endangered Species (theatre) Project will bring Kate Chopin’s classic novel “The Awakening” to the stage for its East Coast premiere. “The Awakening” tells the story of a 1890s New Orleans woman living what some would assume to be a picture of domestic bliss with a successful husband and two loving children. But while vacationing in Grand Isle, the fabled coastal holiday hot spot for Southern Louisiana socialites, she is awakened to her own discontentment for the role society designed for her and begins a new journey of self discovery, for better or worse. ESP founder and artistic director Christine Mosere has wanted to stage the plays for years, she said, ever since reading it in 2008. Shows start April 14 and run through April 21 at New Spire Stages.
