A MUST-SEE FOR HARRY POTTER FANS
Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company will debut its original show, “The Wizard,” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts this weekend. Based on a ballerina’s take of the Harry Potter story, the show will fill the stage with a wizardry world of villagers and creatures that are set against a magical backdrop. Emily Maroni, the school’s ballet mistress and the show’s creator, said Harry Potter fans especially will appreciate it. Definitely a special show for all ages.
CELEBRATE MAY DAY
Head over the state line to Shepherdstown, West Virginia, on April 29 to mark the season with their annual May Day celebration, complete with dancers around the maypole. Come for the festivities, stay for the incredible dining, adorable boutiques, Four Seasons Books, O’Hurley’s General Store and day hikes galore — and maybe even catch a movie at the recently reopened Shepherdstown Opera House (“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will be playing that day).
NO MORE STARVING ARTISTS (APPLY FOR THIS GRANT)
Artists, take note! We all know how artists and the arts suffered through the COVID-19 pandemic and its closures and restrictions. You are formally invited and encouraged to submit an application through the Frederick Arts Council to receive additional funds through the Artist Recovery Grant, which aims to aid artists who lost money as a result of the pandemic. The FAC will be distributing a total of $200,000 to eligible artists in Frederick. Apply now through May 1 to be considered.
ALIVE@FIVE SEASON IS ANNOUNCED
Check Downtown Frederick Partnership’s lineup for this year’s Alive@Five happy hour series at Carroll Creek Amphitheater, and mark your calendars — lots of new acts to get excited about. These shows are a fun way to connect with the community and hear some good live music outside while winding down from the work day. Every Thursday at 5 p.m. beginning May 11. DFP raised ticket prices to $6 this year, but we can’t think of a much better way to spend $6.
NEW PUBLIC ART SCULPTURES
Have you noticed the new sculptures in town? Or, should we say, in the creek? Head over to Carroll Creek in Frederick to see three newly installed kinetic art pieces: “Blooming Life,” by Davide Prete; “We Rise By Lifting Others,” by Kirk Seese; and “Tranquil Dance,” by Thomas Sterner. The Carroll Creek Kinetic Art Promenade project displays eight kinetic art sculptures year-round, and new ones rotate in periodically as others move on to new locations.
PARTY WITH PURPOSE
The Few, Point of Rock, Shady Agenda, Cimonti, Will Sims, Royal Flush — only one of these bands will be crowned champion in the battle of the bands on April 29 at the Carroll Creek Amphitheater. Gates open at 2 p.m. for this 21-and-up event, and your $5 entry fee will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Frederick County to support its upcoming summer programs and other important work in our community. Cheer on your favorite band while supporting a cause we can all get behind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.