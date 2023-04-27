EA maygirls.jpg
Courtesy photo

A MUST-SEE FOR HARRY POTTER FANS

Loudoun Ballet Performing Arts Company will debut its original show, “The Wizard,” at the Weinberg Center for the Arts this weekend. Based on a ballerina’s take of the Harry Potter story, the show will fill the stage with a wizardry world of villagers and creatures that are set against a magical backdrop. Emily Maroni, the school’s ballet mistress and the show’s creator, said Harry Potter fans especially will appreciate it. Definitely a special show for all ages.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription