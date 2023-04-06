72cvr_4-6-23 copy.jpg

EAT PIZZA, HELP FILMMAKERS

Who feels like pizza on Saturday? We’re pretty sure that’s a unanimous “everyone.” Might we suggest you order from Il Forno Pizzeria in Frederick and support a Maryland filmmaker team in the process? Oakdale High grad Hannah Hildebrandt is part of a team of Maryland filmmakers who recently moved to Atlanta to further their careers, and they are currently raising money for their latest project, the sci-fi film “A.L.E.C.” In the evening on April 8, a portion of proceeds from Il Forno dinner orders will go toward the film, and some of the filmmakers will be on hand to talk to guests, starting around 5 p.m. and into the evening. So, you see, it’s really a win-win-win. Don’t forget to mention “A.L.E.C.” to your server!

Tags

