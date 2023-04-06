EAT PIZZA, HELP FILMMAKERS
Who feels like pizza on Saturday? We’re pretty sure that’s a unanimous “everyone.” Might we suggest you order from Il Forno Pizzeria in Frederick and support a Maryland filmmaker team in the process? Oakdale High grad Hannah Hildebrandt is part of a team of Maryland filmmakers who recently moved to Atlanta to further their careers, and they are currently raising money for their latest project, the sci-fi film “A.L.E.C.” In the evening on April 8, a portion of proceeds from Il Forno dinner orders will go toward the film, and some of the filmmakers will be on hand to talk to guests, starting around 5 p.m. and into the evening. So, you see, it’s really a win-win-win. Don’t forget to mention “A.L.E.C.” to your server!
BE MESMERIZED BY FREDERICK’S ‘WIZARD OF OZ’ ... NARRATED BY TOTO
This weekend only, Other Voices Theatre will bring its original version of “The Wizard of Oz” to the Weinberg Center stage, a production they debuted in 2022. A few years ago, OVT executive director Donna Grim worked with playwright Steve Steele to write a new musical version of the classic tale. This Frederick production leans heavily on the book by L. Frank Baum, rather than the movie — except the story is told through the perspective of Toto. This new production takes the place of the theater’s beloved “Alice in Wonderland” show, which they performed annually for several years on the Weinberg stage to packed houses. One of the things that makes these OVT productions so unique (and popular) is the commingling of actors of all ages and skill levels onstage, from student to professional — but also really fun costumes and dance choreography. If you haven’t seen one for yourself, are you even a Fredericktonian?
DISCOVER ASHLEY RAY
The Weinberg Center’s Tivoli Discovery Series will bring Nashville singer-songwriter Ashley Ray to New Spires Stages on April 8, and tickets are only $10 online, pay-what-you-want at the door. The show is part of a tour to support her album “Pauline,” which came out in 2020 and landed on multiple “Best Albums of 2020” lists. Sure, you can watch her Tiny Desk Concert, but here’s a chance to catch her live in an intimate venue, an opportunity that might not last long.
ROCKWELL BREWERY SET TO OPEN A SECOND LOCATION IN MAY
This week’s UnCapped podcast features Rockwell Brewery cofounders who talk about their second location, set to open on Broadband Drive in Riverside Tech Park in Frederick this May. One of the things we are most excited about is their commitment to bring in bands to perform regularly in the space — which, in total, is nearly 14,000 square feet. Check out the full podcast episode at fnppodcasts.com/uncapped.
NICOLE CHUNG IN CONVERSATION WITH MELODY SCHREIBER
Listed as a Most Anticipated Book of 2023 from multiple national outlets, Nicole Chung’s memoir “A Living Remedy” explores grief, family and home. The author will be in Frederick on April 13 for a conversation with Melody Schreiber, hosted by Curious Iguana. Get tickets at curiousiguana.com.
