WEINBERG CENTER ANNOUNCES ’23/’24 SEASON
We look forward to this time of year, as venues across the area release the details of their upcoming seasons. The Weinberg Center and New Spire Arts announced their seasons late last week, with full details online. Tickets for previously announced shows are already on sale. Tickets for the shows just announced (at both venues) will be available at 10 a.m. Aug. 10 for Weinberg Center members and 10 a.m. Aug. 17 to the public at weinbergcenter.org.
FAIR TICKETS ON SALE
The Great Frederick Fair will return on Sept. 15 to 23, bringing its explosion of rides, games, animals, food vendors, contests and live entertainment. The event typically brings more than 230,000 visitors to the fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now for live acts in the Grandstand, including the Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray, Zach Williams with Brennley Brown, Elle King with Red Clay Strays, Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina, and Walker Hayes with Chase McDaniel. We will continue coverage leading up to and during the fair, but in the meantime, you can find more details and grab your tickets at thegreatfrederickfair.com.
THE WORLD’S LARGEST RUBBER DUCKY
Perhaps in recent years you’ve seen photos of the world’s largest rubber ducky, floating in the waters of cities across the country. Well, it’s Maryland’s turn. The massive duck will be at Crisfield this weekend for the town’s Little BIG Townfest. Get over to the Eastern Shore Aug. 11 to 13 to see it in person and grab a selfie.
CRAFT BEVERAGE FESTIVAL IN LIBERTYTOWN
Support the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department, and have a good time in the process at the family-friendly Frederick County Craft Beverage Festival, which returns to the fire department’s carnival grounds this year on Aug. 12. The festival includes offers beer, wine and distilled spirits made by local producers but also lots of activities and entertainment for all ages — so you don’t have to leave the kids at home.
THE MET ANNOUNCES NEW OPPORTUNITY FOR KIDS
Students ages 13 to 18 are invited to audition for the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s newest program, The Teen Ensemble, a pre-professional theatrical experience designed for aspiring young performers. This program will give kids a deep dive into acting and will also help to develop a local crop of quality performers.
