WISH UPON A STAR

Let’s all cross our fingers that we get some clear nights this weekend so we can head outside and catch some shooting stars during the annual Perseid meteor shower — or, better yet, find a place to camp or stay the night a little farther removed from those big city lights of Frederick. Some options with the darkest skies for stargazing: Cherry Springs State Park in Susquehannock State Forest in Pennsylvania; James River State Park near Lynchburg, Virginia; and Rappahannock County Park near Washington, Virginia; the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia; and the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. This year, the meteor shower is happening from Aug. 12 to 14. Get ready to make some wishes!

