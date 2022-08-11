Let’s all cross our fingers that we get some clear nights this weekend so we can head outside and catch some shooting stars during the annual Perseid meteor shower — or, better yet, find a place to camp or stay the night a little farther removed from those big city lights of Frederick. Some options with the darkest skies for stargazing: Cherry Springs State Park in Susquehannock State Forest in Pennsylvania; James River State Park near Lynchburg, Virginia; and Rappahannock County Park near Washington, Virginia; the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia; and the Green Bank Observatory in Pocahontas County, West Virginia. This year, the meteor shower is happening from Aug. 12 to 14. Get ready to make some wishes!
TOUR THE NEW POTTERY TRAIL
The Pottery Trail of Washington County just launched as the first trail of its kind in the state. The brainchild of ceramic artist Kirke Martin, who’s based in Keedysville, the self-guided tour includes a collection of potters whose shops can be visited year-round during gallery hours or by appointment. Besides the opportunity to meet the artists who hand-craft these pieces, studios and galleries on the tour are great options for finding unique gifts not sold in stores. Find the stops and contact info in our story in the Arts section this week before heading out.
The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department will host the Frederick County Craft Beverage festival from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 13 with beer, wine and distilled spirits options all made in Frederick County, as well as activities for kids. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, with all proceeds benefiting the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department. And remember, we are still in the midst of the summer installment of Frederick Restaurant Week, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 14. So, in short: lots of options to try new local food and drinks this week.
MEET ASA WEEKS (IF YOU HAVEN’T ALREADY)
Hip-hop artist Asa Weeks has become a local sensation, and the recognition is so deserved. If you missed his sold-out show at Sky Stage and a few other occasional appearances onstage, check him out on YouTube and you’ll see what all the hype is about. In a candid interview with 72 Hours, he talks about everything from his loyalty to Frederick, how he got into rapping in the first place, the importance of having a mentor, his upcoming single, making money off music, and why he wants to re-create Justin Timberlake’s “Justified.”
As Anita DiGregory, virtual experience facilitator at the National Shrine for St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, pointed out, Mother Seton lived through a lot of what we just lived through as we moved through the COVID-19 pandemic — namely, quarantine and death. DiGregory calls her a “saint for our times” and will be leading a book club from Aug. 18 through Sep. 22, with virtual meetups from 7 to 8 p.m. each Thursday, to discuss “Elizabeth Bayley Seton 1774-1821: Mother, Foundress, Saint,” by Annabelle M. Melville, considered to be the definitive book on St. Seton’s life.
