PEABODY’S NEW FREDERICK CAMPUS WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER

Baltimore-based Peabody Preparatory has created satellite campuses throughout Maryland, its newest of which is in Frederick. The school will be housed in the Y Arts Center, run by the YMCA, in downtown Frederick and will open to private lessons in September. At its launch, Peabody teachers will serve as instructors, but those behind the program’s Frederick installment hope to eventually expand to hire Frederick-area musicians as instructors and essentially replicate its wider array of offerings, such as group classes, that are already in place at other campuses. Lessons are open to all ages, and online registration is open.

