PEABODY’S NEW FREDERICK CAMPUS WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER
Baltimore-based Peabody Preparatory has created satellite campuses throughout Maryland, its newest of which is in Frederick. The school will be housed in the Y Arts Center, run by the YMCA, in downtown Frederick and will open to private lessons in September. At its launch, Peabody teachers will serve as instructors, but those behind the program’s Frederick installment hope to eventually expand to hire Frederick-area musicians as instructors and essentially replicate its wider array of offerings, such as group classes, that are already in place at other campuses. Lessons are open to all ages, and online registration is open.
SUPPORT LOCAL THEATER … THEY NEED YOU
Theater troupes across the country are still struggling after being hit hard by the pandemic, and our local theater is no exception. In this week’s cover story, we learn how Frederick theater companies, professional and community alike, have shifted over the past three years to stay afloat. We hope it will inspire you to buy tickets to a show or two this fall, for your own enrichment and to help to keep this theater scene thriving. Most theaters have announced their ’23/’24 seasons and have opened ticket sales online.
LEARN MORE ABOUT CLAIRE MCCARDELL
For those of you interested in learning more about Claire McCardell, two concurrent exhibitions celebrating the life and work of the Frederick fashion designer are on view until November. “The Fashion of Claire McCardell” is at the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown and includes a dozen McCardell dresses from the museum’s collection, while “Claire / McCardell” at the Maryland Center for History and Culture in Baltimore aims to give viewers a more intimate look at the woman behind the iconic label by showing family letters, interviews and archival documents.
DUST OFF YOUR RECORDER
Perhaps playing the recorder in grade school brings back fond memories … and perhaps it does not. In any case, Shepherd University is extending an invitation for adults to revive — or rewrite — those childhood memories by participating in its recorder ensemble. Under the direction of Andrea Diggs, the ensemble is open to adults who can read music and know basic recorder fingerings. Rehearsals start Aug. 21, and the class concludes with a concert on Dec. 5.
AS WE START TO THINK ABOUT FALL
If you’re looking for a fall getaway, try a day trip or weekend excursion to the nearby Shenandoah National Park. Take the scenic Skyline Drive to see fall foliage, and camp out for a night or grab a cabin or guest room at a lodge in Skyland. In this week’s issue, Gary Bennett, a Frederick resident and avid hiker, gives us a detailed guide for what to see, do and eat along the way, with suggested drives, hikes and overlooks to check out.
