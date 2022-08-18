72cvr_8-18-22 copy.jpg

Beyond Comics has become a destination for comic book lovers across the state, and we are lucky to have it right here in Frederick. Stop by the store on Aug. 21 for Customer Appreciation Day and help celebrate 25 years in business. Beyond Comics contracted with Marvel Comics to produce several unique comic book covers as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. The first appeared on Daredevil #1, which shipped on July 13, and the second cover is on Edge of the Spider-verse #1, released this month, both of which were illustrated by international artist Junggeun Yoon. Stop by the store any time on Aug. 21 to get your own copy of these limited-edition comics.

