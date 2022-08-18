CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF COMICS
Beyond Comics has become a destination for comic book lovers across the state, and we are lucky to have it right here in Frederick. Stop by the store on Aug. 21 for Customer Appreciation Day and help celebrate 25 years in business. Beyond Comics contracted with Marvel Comics to produce several unique comic book covers as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. The first appeared on Daredevil #1, which shipped on July 13, and the second cover is on Edge of the Spider-verse #1, released this month, both of which were illustrated by international artist Junggeun Yoon. Stop by the store any time on Aug. 21 to get your own copy of these limited-edition comics.
If your travels take you to Westminster in the next two months, stop by McDaniel College for the “Breathtaker” exhibit, up through Oct. 29. See the artwork behind the acclaimed graphic novel that tells the story of Chase Darrow, who is on the run after both she and her mother had this crazy idea that the government should not be in the business of deciding how she should live her life. The exhibit opens Aug. 22, and an opening reception on Aug. 25 includes at gallery talk at 6 p.m. See more than 90 original works of art, explore the creative processes behind the comic, and maybe leave the show feeling a little bit inspired.
INTRODUCING … THE LONG BOX
Tying into our comics theme this week, we debut a column by former News-Post editorial page editor Cliff Cumber that explores all things comics, graphic novels, zines and then some. You can find The Long Box each month in 72 Hours — and also worth noting, the amazing cover art in this week’s edition was created by Cumber, who lives in Frederick and practices his art daily (check him out on TikTok @cgcumber to see his works in progress and tips for the practice of daily art making).
IF COMICS AREN’T YOUR THING
We apologize. And also, maybe you haven’t given them a chance. And also, there are plenty of other things to do this week. Notables: Endangered Species (theater) Project is presenting a modern retelling of Little Red Riding Hood at Sky Stage beginning on Aug. 21 called “Blanchette,” and each show is performed for both deaf and hearing audiences. The U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers’ Chorus will take the Weinberg stage for a free concert on Aug. 21. This weekend, the Frederick Book Arts Center will host Choptalk: Papercut Cityscapes, a workshop on papercutting led by instructor Rosa Leff. Wine & Cheese on Main Street is a Mount Airy party of food from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 that features local wineries, cocktails, ales and cheeses. And the annual Wolfsville Picnic is Aug. 20 with music by banjo wiz Ernie Bradley.
