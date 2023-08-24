HOOD COLLEGE ELIMINATES ITS CERAMIC ARTS PROGRAM
Hood College has discontinued its graduate programs in ceramic arts. It previously offered an MA in ceramics, an MFA in ceramics and a graduate certificate in ceramic arts. The programs gave students a well-rounded curriculum of art history, culture and craft, and spawned a diverse community of ceramic artists in and around Frederick, ultimately elevating ceramics exhibitions locally in recent years.
ELKS LODGE CELEBRATES 100TH ANNIVERSARY WITH EXPANDED PARADE
Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 will celebrate its 100th anniversary this week by expanding the annual parade it hosts in downtown Frederick. George B. Delaplaine Jr. will serve as grand marshal, along with Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks of the World Leonard J. Polk Jr. In its 66th year, the parade will begin on Seventh and Market streets, continue down Market Street, turn right onto West All Saints, and continue to the reviewing stand at 173 W. All Saints St., with Bowie State University Marching Band and local high schools performing along the way.
THE INAUGURAL BLACK FREDERICK FESTIVAL HITS TOWN
The inaugural Black Frederick Festival will hit Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick this weekend with live hip-hop, food trucks, beer and wine, and children’s activities that celebrate the cultures of Continental Africa, African Americans and the local Black community. Entrance is free. Get there for the first-ever local event of its kind here, and immerse yourself in the culture.
FILL FREDERICK WITH THE SOUND OF PORCH SONGS
Aug. 26 is Play Music on the Porch Day. We just thought we’d let readers know, should they want to pick up a guitar or ukulele and strum a few tunes. This is a worldwide “holiday,” with people in more than 70 countries participating simply by … playing music on their porches. Gather friends or go it alone. Music on the porch just sounds better, doesn’t it? Watch people from across the globe play on their porches (and stoops) at playmusicontheporchday.com.
GET $4 MOVIE TICKETS ON SUNDAY
National Cinema Day on Aug. 27 means more than 3,000 movie theaters will be offering $4 movie tickets to all shows. So if you haven’t seen “Barbie” or “Oppenheimer” yet, here’s your chance to do it on the cheap.
KYLE HACKETT GETS IT DONE
Who knew there existed a subject for which a book had not yet been written? Kyle Hackett knew. The longtime hunter based near Libertytown learned the art of skull mounting and wrote a book about it, which quickly topped charts on Amazon. Check out his book and his business, Frederick Skull Mounts.
