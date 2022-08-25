CITY OF FREDERICK TAKES OVER NEW SPIRE STAGES

The biggest local arts news this week is the city of Frederick takeover of New Spire Stages, which acted as a nonprofit under New Spire Arts before turning operations over to the city — more specifically to the city-run Weinberg Center across the street, who will run the venue for at least the next three years. New Spire Stages, at 15 W. Patrick St. in the heart of downtown Frederick, includes a 300-seat blackbox theater, where the Weinberg’s executive theater manager John Healey plans to host emerging artists, comedy acts and one-person shows. “There are so many exciting programs that would broaden our audience base across the theater district and make the arts more accessible to all,” Healey says in a press release. “I couldn’t put them on stage at the Weinberg Center, in a 1,200-seat-house, but introducing them to Fredrick in a smaller venue like New Spire Arts will broaden the palette of what we can offer to our community.” The full season lineup will be announced soon. We can’t wait.

