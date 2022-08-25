CITY OF FREDERICK TAKES OVER NEW SPIRE STAGES
The biggest local arts news this week is the city of Frederick takeover of New Spire Stages, which acted as a nonprofit under New Spire Arts before turning operations over to the city — more specifically to the city-run Weinberg Center across the street, who will run the venue for at least the next three years. New Spire Stages, at 15 W. Patrick St. in the heart of downtown Frederick, includes a 300-seat blackbox theater, where the Weinberg’s executive theater manager John Healey plans to host emerging artists, comedy acts and one-person shows. “There are so many exciting programs that would broaden our audience base across the theater district and make the arts more accessible to all,” Healey says in a press release. “I couldn’t put them on stage at the Weinberg Center, in a 1,200-seat-house, but introducing them to Fredrick in a smaller venue like New Spire Arts will broaden the palette of what we can offer to our community.” The full season lineup will be announced soon. We can’t wait.
BOAT YOUR WAY TO WINE
Of course you’re welcome to kayak any time of year, but late summer and early fall bring such wonderful weather for being on the water, and if you’re new to kayaking, you’re in luck. Brunswick Family Campground hosts a Water to Wine Kayak Tour where boaters are led by a trained professional along the Potomac River — and then ultimately dock and caravan to Big Cork Winery, where they get a wine-tasting tour and cheese plate. A trip that includes an expert guide, all equipment, a shuttle, wine *and* a cheese plate? How can you say no?
MEET JULIET LLOYD
This week’s Musician to Musician gets up close and personal with D.C.-based artist Juliet Lloyd, who performs frequently in Frederick. She’ll take the stage at the Village at Worman’s Mill on Aug. 26, and you can also catch the singer-songwriter at Idiom Brewing on Sept. 15. Read our Q&A and get to know her a little better before heading out to catch a live show. And for those who don’t know, you can catch free concerts on Friday and Saturday evenings through September at Worman’s Mill. See wormansmillvillage.com for that lineup and more information about onsite food options.
IN SEARCH OF
If you’re an artist or know an artist (which, we imagine, includes just about everyone reading this), check our Arts section this week for a few calls for art. One is for an new sculpture garden in the Thacher & Rye courtyard in downtown Frederick (formerly Volt), another comes from Hagerstown and its wonderful Washington County Museum of Fine Arts and the next iteration of its popular “Amazing Tablescapes” exhibition. Also seeking art is the Arts Alliance of the Gaithersburg Parks for a “Maryland Waterways” exhibition, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
TIMONIUM FANFARE
The Maryland State Fair opens this week in Timonium with loads of activities for all ages — games, fair food, an onsite flea market, concerts, motorcycle races and all the farm animals you can imagine. There is plenty happening in Frederick County this time of year, but should you decide to head out, the fair is about an hour away and runs for three consecutive weeks through Sept. 11, so you have some time to make plans and check it out — before heading to the Great Frederick Fair, which runs Sept. 16 to 24.
