BINGO CROSSED WITH THEATER
What do you get when you combine bingo with the Maryland Ensemble Theatre? A game like no other, filled with performances along the way, as singers will be called onstage as their piece is selected until someone yells “bingo!” and claims their prize. Musical Bingo Cabaret, a fundraiser for the theater company, is on Aug. 4 and 5 at the MET in downtown Frederick. Get a ticket or a whole table and enjoy live performances, onsite concessions and drinks, and a chance to win.
FOR THE KIDDOS
Other Voices Theatre brings SpongeBob to the Frederick stage this week in “SpongeBob: the Musical,” which runs through Aug. 20. Based on the TV show, the fast-paced musical takes the audience on a journey. As director Steve Cairns put it, “There is a lot of general craziness.” Also check out Imagination Stage’s 2023-2024 season announcement. The theater company in Besthesda is planning a season comprising of all their most popular children’s shows through the years.
FIRST SATURDAY, FIRST SUNDAY
It’s a First Saturday weekend, so expect to see Frederick’s downtown streets filled with music and activity. This also means several of the local art galleries will host receptions Saturday, as well during the Sunday Gallery Walk. You can catch Homer Yost from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5 at Gaslight Gallery, where he is showing his drawings, some of which have never been hung in a gallery setting, as the longtime Frederick artist is known primarily for his sculptural work. A few blocks up North Market Street, TAG/The Artists Gallery will host its annual variety show, “Le Salon,” with more than 120 works by guest artists on display and a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5. And if you need to cool down, the Potters’ Guild has you covered with its all-day Brain Freeze event at 14 S. Market St., where you can get a bowl of South Mountain Creamery ice cream served in a ceramic bowl hand-made by a local artist, and your purchase will support the Frederick Rescue Mission.
HELP GUINNESS CELEBRATE FIVE YEARS
Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe is celebrating its fifth anniversary with festivities throughout the week. Listen to the most recent UnCapped podcast to hear host Chris Sands talk with Todd Perkins and Sean Brennan from the brewery about what’s in store for the celebration.
REMEMBERING WHAM!
Netflix recently produced the new music documentary “Wham!,” which tells the story of the two boys who stole the hearts of all the girls in the early ’80s through their catchy pop songs played on Top 40 stations. If you know, you know. And writer Crystal Schelle, for one, knows. Read her column in this week’s issue as a prerequisite for streaming the new documentary and taking a trip back in time, when life here on planet Earth seemed a lot more simple.
Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.