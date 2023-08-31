FREE, ALL-AGES MASTERCLASS
For the people who had a childhood dream of becoming a ballerina, here’s your chance to immerse yourself in a short masterclass with professional dancers and learn a few moves and things like how to say “let’s party” using ballet arms. Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will present the class as a part of its tour of “Cinderella,” which hits the Weinberg Stage on Sept. 30. The free, all-ages class will be held that afternoon, ahead of the show. No experience is required, but registration is — and slots go fast. Sign up at worldballetseries.com/masterclass.
LEGENDARY PIANO PASSES THROUGH FREDERICK
New Midway company Kramer’s Piano moved a grand piano purchased by John Lennon in 1978. The 1929 Baldwin Concert Grand Model D has a storied history. Lennon had gifted it to Sam Green, an art dealer, who later lent it to Andy Warhol for a while and then the New York Academy of Art, who, unbeknownst to Green, sold it to someone for a few thousand dollars. Fast forward, and the piano was found at Mercersburg Academy, of all places, and will be auctioned at Alex Cooper Auctioneers in Towson in September. Dean Kramer, owner of Kramer’s Piano, didn’t know he was moving Lennon’s piano until he arrived to the gig but likes that he has a good story to tell. Bids start at $1 million for the piano, set to be auctioned on Sept. 30.
FIRST SATURDAY, SUNDAY ARTWALK
It’s a First Saturday and Sunday Artwalk week! That means lots of activities and festivities in downtown Frederick throughout the weekend. Exhibitions are opening with receptions at most downtown galleries, and we are particularly excited about Upcycle Sundays, which will kick off at Frederick Book Arts Center’s Grasshopper Print Shop, located in the garage studio behind Joy Convenience Store at the corner of Forth and Market streets. Stop in with a garment or piece of fabric and for $10 and with a little help, make your own screen print from one of the available images related to the labor movement of the early 1900s, in honor of the Labor Day weekend.
ONE MARYLAND ONE BOOK KICKS OFF
One Maryland One Book kicks off this week with a virtual event. The 2023 book is “There There,” by Tommy Orange, and copies are available at libraries and dropped off in public spaces as part of the Wandering Books” campaign. “There There” tells the interconnected stories of a cast of 12 native characters from across generational lines, as they converge toward the Big Oakland Powwow. Together, the stories give a riveting portrait of the what Orange calls the urban Indian experience. Catch the virtual event with the author at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.
NEW TRAIL AT MONOCACY BATTLEFIELD
A new trail and an extension of the existing Thomas Farm Trail were unveiled last week during National Park Service’s Founders Day at Monocacy National Battlefield. Upper Gambrill Trail is 1.4 miles of wide, mowed path that meanders through a grassy field. New signage contains detailed information about each trail at the park (distance, width, grade, cross slope).
