FREE, ALL-AGES MASTERCLASS

For the people who had a childhood dream of becoming a ballerina, here’s your chance to immerse yourself in a short masterclass with professional dancers and learn a few moves and things like how to say “let’s party” using ballet arms. Gorskaya-Hartwick Productions will present the class as a part of its tour of “Cinderella,” which hits the Weinberg Stage on Sept. 30. The free, all-ages class will be held that afternoon, ahead of the show. No experience is required, but registration is — and slots go fast. Sign up at worldballetseries.com/masterclass.

