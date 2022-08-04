‘LEDA’ MAKES ITS MARYLAND PREMIERE

Eight years in the making, the silent, black-and-white, 3D film “Leda” finally began its festival circuit last fall, and on Aug. 11, it will make its Maryland premiere at the Senator Theatre in Baltimore. The film was shot primarily in Frederick County, and its cast and crew also hail from the Frederick area. The film, directed by Samuel Tressler IV, is a retelling of the Greek myth of Leda and the Swan, wherein a young woman is seduced by Zeus when he takes the form of a swan, and Leda goes on to bear two children of the god. “It was a very, very hard process,” Adeline Thery, who plays the lead role of Leda, told 72 Hours last year. “There were moments where we thought nobody’s ever gonna watch this movie. … But I’m really, really proud of the result. It’s a strange movie, but it’s beautiful. It was worth it.” This might be your only chance to see “Leda” on the big screen in 3D, so we urge you to get your tickets at Eventbrite and head out to the Senator on Aug. 11. Arrivals begin at 6 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m.

