‘LEDA’ MAKES ITS MARYLAND PREMIERE
Eight years in the making, the silent, black-and-white, 3D film “Leda” finally began its festival circuit last fall, and on Aug. 11, it will make its Maryland premiere at the Senator Theatre in Baltimore. The film was shot primarily in Frederick County, and its cast and crew also hail from the Frederick area. The film, directed by Samuel Tressler IV, is a retelling of the Greek myth of Leda and the Swan, wherein a young woman is seduced by Zeus when he takes the form of a swan, and Leda goes on to bear two children of the god. “It was a very, very hard process,” Adeline Thery, who plays the lead role of Leda, told 72 Hours last year. “There were moments where we thought nobody’s ever gonna watch this movie. … But I’m really, really proud of the result. It’s a strange movie, but it’s beautiful. It was worth it.” This might be your only chance to see “Leda” on the big screen in 3D, so we urge you to get your tickets at Eventbrite and head out to the Senator on Aug. 11. Arrivals begin at 6 p.m., and the film starts at 7 p.m.
FREDERICK ARTS COUNCIL GIVES $400K IN GRANTS TO ARTISTS
Maybe you’ve noticed in influx of selfies on social media recently, with artists posing with red envelopes. A slew of artists and arts organizations in the county received Create and Activate Now Recover awards totaling $400,000 from the Frederick Arts Council last week, funding that was made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts American Rescue Plan grant to Local Arts Agencies. These grants will be used to further projects across all artistic disciplines and are a boon, to say the least, to our local creative economy. We can’t wait to see what work transpires with this added boost in funding.
FREDERICK RESTAURANT WEEK
If ever there were a time to try local restaurants you’ve been curious about, Frederick Restaurant Week — typically held twice a year — is an ideal opportunity. Several restaurants create menus specifically for the weeklong event, which runs Aug. 8 to 14, and offer diners fixed-price options, which are often multiple courses. Check out the full list of participating restaurants in this week’s Dining section, find their Restaurant Week menus online, and make reservations before heading out, as these places will fill quickly.
A (DRUNKEN) HISTORY LESSON
Who’s ready for an event where drunk people tell other drunk people about history? Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s comedy shows are always good for a laugh, and we love when they tie in local issues and history to their productions. In “Inebriated History,” you’ll learn, among other things, the story of Pompeo Coppini, the Italian sculptor who created the statute of Francis Scott Key at Mount Olivet Cemetery. But don’t go to the show expecting these stories to be quite accurate. The actors were recorded telling the stories while intoxicated, and for the live show, they will lip synch and pantomime their hilariously unreliable narrations onstage, while the pre-recorded interviews play in the background. This show is one weekend only, Aug. 5 and 6.
IT’S A FIRST SATURDAY WEEK
Just a reminder that it’s First Saturday this week in Frederick! Activities abound from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., live music will be performed in the streets, art receptions will happen at nearly every gallery in town, and several shops and restaurants offer their own special events (see a full list at downtownfrederick.org). One of our favorite activities offered monthly on First Saturdays is the Delaplaine Arts Center’s Creative Outlet, where anyone can stop in and make art on the third floor of the building for a $2 materials fee. If you’ve not checked out this bright and airy space, be sure to stop in this Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. and let the Delaplaine staff guide you in making your own creation to take home.
