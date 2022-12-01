72cvr_12-1-22 copy.jpg

If you don’t follow her already, get on TikTok and find Fêtewell owner and CEO Kate Dear @thevenueCEO and join the nearly 1 million people who already watch as she transforms buildings into beautiful venue spaces. Dear is responsible for the new Citizens Ballroom at the corner of East Patrick and South Market streets in downtown Frederick, as well as re-imagined venues in Ellicott City and Baltimore. Dear credits TikTok with boosting her bookings and revenue, creating more jobs at the company, supporting the launch of her third location, and helping her franchise her business.

