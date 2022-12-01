INSPIRATION ON LOCK
If you don’t follow her already, get on TikTok and find Fêtewell owner and CEO Kate Dear @thevenueCEO and join the nearly 1 million people who already watch as she transforms buildings into beautiful venue spaces. Dear is responsible for the new Citizens Ballroom at the corner of East Patrick and South Market streets in downtown Frederick, as well as re-imagined venues in Ellicott City and Baltimore. Dear credits TikTok with boosting her bookings and revenue, creating more jobs at the company, supporting the launch of her third location, and helping her franchise her business.
FROM THE BATTLEFIELD TO THE BIG SCREEN
Monocacy Field Music members typically provide Civil War-era music for events at Monocacy National Battlefield, but recently, they were on set in Lancaster, Pa., for a feature-length film by Sight & Sound. The Frederick fife and drum corps will appear in a short scene in “I Heard the Bells,” scheduled for a national release on Dec. 1 in theaters, including Frederick’s Regal Westview and Regal Valley Mall Stadium in Hagerstown. Set during the Civil War, the film tells the true story behind the Christmas carol “I Heard the Bells” and its author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
TAKE A TRIP TO MOTOR CITY
Whether you lived through its heyday or simply felt like you did, Motown left its indelible imprint on all listeners. “A Motown Christmas” conjures that spirit — and some of its original vocalists — for a show of seasonal classics. The touring show is so popular, it immediately sold out its first show at the Weinberg Center, so a second show was added on Dec. 2.
LOCAL HISTORY THAT PRE-DATES THE CIVIL WAR (BY A LONG SHOT)
It’s not secret that Frederick is rich in history, although the Biggs Ford archaeological site might be a bit of a mystery. While we tend to focus on the Frederick area during the Civil War and its battle and hospital sites, we would be remiss if we neglected to investigate a local history that took place much longer ago. Like, thousands of years longer. Artifacts discovered at the Biggs Ford site, which sits along a tributary of Monocacy River, date back as far as 11,000 years ago. Some of the items found there are on display at Frederick Community College through Dec. 9, giving the public a first glimpse at a remarkable local treasure.
NEW FREDERICK CHORALE DIRECTOR
Heidi Ackerman has been fascinated by choral music all her life, believing something magical happens every time a group of voices come together in song. Obviously this makes her a perfect fit for her new role as director of the Frederick Chorale. Read our interview with her in this week’s issue, and catch the Chorale at their holiday shows on Dec. 4 and 5.
P.S.
We are seeking photographers who work primarily in black-and-white film or digital photography for an upcoming issue. Please email llarocca@newspost.com for details.
