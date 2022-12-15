CONGRATS, REBECCA PEARL!
Every year, Celebrate Frederick hosts its Holiday Art Competition and exhibition at the Delaplaine Arts Center, where visual artists enter pieces — typically depicting Frederick scenes — for a cash prize. Congrats to Rebecca Pearl for winning this year’s competition! In addition to the $1,000 prize, Celebrate Frederick will use her winning mixed-media piece, “City Lights,” for holiday marketing materials during next year’s holiday season. Pearl lives in Rocky Ridge with her husband and runs Rebecca Pearl Gallery in Thurmont. You can see the winning piece on exhibit at the Delaplaine through Dec. 31, and it’s also available for purchase.
ONE MORE SATURDAY NIGHT
Every live performance, whether theater or dance or music, creates a singular moment in time, one that can never be repeated, not exactly, and there’s something about that idea that makes being there all the more special. But live shows are even more significant when they’re only gonna happen once, when it’s not a band touring the same songs or a theater company performing the same production a dozen times. All of this is to say, this weekend, Gambrill Mt. Food Co. will host Dead For One Night, a supergroup of area musicians that formed specifically for this event and plan to play just one night together as a band. Cyrus Jaghoory, who leads the local Grateful Dead tribute band Rays of Violet, put together this group for a night of Dead songs, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Who knows. Maybe they’ll lead us in a “Ripple” sing-along that will go back in Frederick history.
LET’S TALK ABOUT ART ... AND THE ENVIRONMENT
If you haven’t seen it yet, stop by the FAC Art Center to immerse yourself in a whimsical and delightful installation by artist Pamela Moulton. Using textiles and found objects, Moulton explores community and connectivity, as well as environmentalism and our use of natural resources, in her show “Beneath the Forest.” You’ll have until mid-February to see the work, but you’ll get the chance to meet Moulton for an artist talk and performance this week. The talk starts at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 5 E. Second St., Frederick.
WHAT MUSIC GETS YOU INTO THE SPIRIT?
You could argue that those “oldies but goodies” and Motown classics are the perfect soundtrack for the holiday season — Andy Williams singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” Diana Ross, Sinatra — we get it. But ’90s pop is a close contender … and this weekend, it just might take the lead. An assortment of some of America’s favorite boy band stars across multiple groups will come together on Dec. 16 to perform “A Boy Band Christmas,” which is exactly what it sounds like: Christmas songs from the boys who brought us hits like “I Swear,” “Because of You” and “All or Nothing.”
