72cvr_12-22-22 copy.jpg

CELEBRATE WINTER

Imagine walking through a frozen world of ice sculptures, icicles, Christmas trees and snow that goes on for 40 minutes. Guess what. You don’t have to imagine. The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor provides a 17,000-square-foot immersive, winter wonderland of activities for all ages at its ICE! event each year, with ice sculptures along the way that have been carved from two million pounds of ice. This year’s event features scenes and activities from “A Christmas Story.” The Gaylord is about an hour and 15 minutes from Frederick, but it’s easy to make a day of this (in fact, you could easily spend an entire weekend at the National Harbor). One thing to note: The icy playland is kept at a steady 9 degrees Fahrenheit, so guests are encouraged to bundle up. ICE! Runs through Dec. 31.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription