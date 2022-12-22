Imagine walking through a frozen world of ice sculptures, icicles, Christmas trees and snow that goes on for 40 minutes. Guess what. You don’t have to imagine. The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center at the National Harbor provides a 17,000-square-foot immersive, winter wonderland of activities for all ages at its ICE! event each year, with ice sculptures along the way that have been carved from two million pounds of ice. This year’s event features scenes and activities from “A Christmas Story.” The Gaylord is about an hour and 15 minutes from Frederick, but it’s easy to make a day of this (in fact, you could easily spend an entire weekend at the National Harbor). One thing to note: The icy playland is kept at a steady 9 degrees Fahrenheit, so guests are encouraged to bundle up. ICE! Runs through Dec. 31.
DISCOVER THIS MUSIC SERIES
The Weinberg Center recently announced an inspiring lineup for its upcoming Tivoli Discovery Series, which will be held at New Spire Stages in 2023. This series brings emerging artists to Frederick to perform in an intimate blackbox theater space, and tickets are pay-what-you-want at the door. Upcoming acts to look forward to: Taylor Ashton, Marielle Kraft, Shane Guerrette, Ashley Ray and Zach Person. You can also purchase tickets online for a suggested $10 donation. Don’t miss your opportunity to see these acts live in our community.
KIDS, SHOW US WHAT YOU’VE GOT
Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance presents an exciting opportunity for school-age children to perform on the Weinberg Center stage during its third annual event, which will be held Feb. 20. In the meantime, kids are invited to sign up to perform. Each performance must tie into Black history or culture in some way, but there is otherwise no limit to how create you can get. Registration deadline is Jan. 20. And this show is, of course, open to the public. Tickets ($10, free for kids under 10) are available on the Weinberg Center website.
When “I Heard the Bells,” the Christmastime Civil War movie featuring Frederick’s own fife and drum corps, hit theaters recently, Regal Westview in Frederick was packed with fans who sang along to the songs throughout the show. The movie, which tells the story of poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow penning his poem that would become the carol “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” continues to play at Westview Promenade, so get there and watch it on the big screen while you can! It’s guaranteed to put you into the holiday spirit.
Frederick writer Erik Anderson went to the theaters and reports back in this issue of 72 Hours about his thoughts about the new holiday film.
