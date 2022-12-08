HOMEMADE BAGELS AND COOKIES
Bottoms Up Bagels, based in Baltimore, will bring their boiled bagels to Frederick this weekend during the Santa Run. Whether you’re running, spectating, or just happen to be in town, you can find them at the YMCA on North Market Street, where they’ll be selling their homemade bagels on Dec. 10 and 11. In other food news, if you want to enjoy homemade Christmas cookies but lack the time or discipline to make batches yourself, the ladies at the Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk got you covered. They’ll be selling holiday cookies from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Linganore Grange Hall at 13629 Unionville Road in Mount Airy. Buy them by the pound!
Middletown Library will host Carolen, an accordion and banjo duo, who will lead everyone in singing carols from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 10. You can also catch the annual Museums by Candlelight that same day at various sites throughout Frederick County. The free, self-guided tour, hosted by Frederick Historic Sites Consortium and Visit Frederick, offers demonstrations, living history vignettes, hands-on crafts, refreshments, tours, music, holiday decorations and historic settings by candlelight as night falls. That evening, Resthaven Memorial Gardens will host its annual luminary event, lighting up the cemetery just north of Frederick. As if that weren’t enough, the Myersville-Wolfsville Area Historical Society will offer its Christmas Tour of The Churches of Myersville, Harmony, Wolfsville and Foxville, a free, self-guided driving tour on Dec. 10, where you can visit area churches that are decorated for the Christmas season. Docents will be at each church to guide visitors and answer questions.
YOU KNOW ABOUT THE SNALLYGASTER, BUT HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE DWAYYO?
Years ago, author Patrick Boyton brought us his book “Snallygaster: The Lost Legend of Frederick County.” His latest book, for middle-grade readers, explores a lesser-known local legend: the Dwayyo. “Dwayyo,” released this fall, tells the story of a family struggling with a grandfather who has Alzheimer’s disease and may need to go into a nursing home. His grandkids believe if they can spot the Dwayyo, maybe their grandfather will be OK. “Dwayyo” is available at Frederick County Public Libraries, Curious Iguana in downtown Frederick, and at online booksellers. Boyton will be selling signed copies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at C. Burr Artz Public Library, 110 E. Patrick St., Frederick.
We were excited to learn this week about a new production of “The Wiz” that will be touring nationally throughout 2023. The production kicks off this fall at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, home of the 1974 world premiere of the musical before it opened on Broadway in 1975.
