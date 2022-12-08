72cvr_12-8-22 copy.jpg

HOMEMADE BAGELS AND COOKIES

Bottoms Up Bagels, based in Baltimore, will bring their boiled bagels to Frederick this weekend during the Santa Run. Whether you’re running, spectating, or just happen to be in town, you can find them at the YMCA on North Market Street, where they’ll be selling their homemade bagels on Dec. 10 and 11. In other food news, if you want to enjoy homemade Christmas cookies but lack the time or discipline to make batches yourself, the ladies at the Frederick County Pomona Grange Cookie Walk got you covered. They’ll be selling holiday cookies from 8 to 11 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Linganore Grange Hall at 13629 Unionville Road in Mount Airy. Buy them by the pound!

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription