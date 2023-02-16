SCIENCE OR ART … OR BOTH?

Stereotypically speaking, people tend to excel in the sciences or the arts — but not both. But former chemist-turned-artist Michal Gavish combines the two to create something truly remarkable. Her installation “Neuro Land,” which opened at the Hood College Hodson Gallery in January, was inspired by 3D models of nerve cells, aka neurons, in the brain. Giant sheets of fabric are covered in what appears to be abstract art but is a representation of the brain, allowing visitors to essentially step into and walk around an artist-interpreted rendition of the human brain and all its magic. Stop by for a visit before the show ends on Feb. 24.

