SCIENCE OR ART … OR BOTH?
Stereotypically speaking, people tend to excel in the sciences or the arts — but not both. But former chemist-turned-artist Michal Gavish combines the two to create something truly remarkable. Her installation “Neuro Land,” which opened at the Hood College Hodson Gallery in January, was inspired by 3D models of nerve cells, aka neurons, in the brain. Giant sheets of fabric are covered in what appears to be abstract art but is a representation of the brain, allowing visitors to essentially step into and walk around an artist-interpreted rendition of the human brain and all its magic. Stop by for a visit before the show ends on Feb. 24.
SEED TO ROOTS CELEBRATEs STUDENTS AND BLACK CULTURE
Now in its third year, the Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance celebrates Black history through the talent of Frederick city and county students through dance, song, musical performances, artwork and poetry on the Weinberg stage. Ticket sales raise money for creative arts scholarships and other opportunities for kids to engage in the arts. Come on out to cheer on these students and support a great cause.
MONOCACY HOP MAKES ITS MARK IN THE CRAFT BEER WORLD
As you might have heard by now, retired veterinarian Dr. Ray Ediger had a massive hop plant growing on his property for decades and would later find out, after consulting local experts, that the hop variety is totally unique to Maryland. UnCapped podcast host Chris Sands brought together Milkhouse Brewery owner Tom Barse, who was initially called upon to check out the plant, and Bryan Butler from the University of Maryland Extension for an in-depth conversation about what’s now called the Monocacy hop, which has already been brewed into beer (the first official release came last week by way of Milkhouse) and will likely be brewed to make many more in the years to come.
The Hyper Local Brew Festival will hit the Frederick Fairgrounds this weekend with a slate of local brewers onsite to offer their latest blends. Stop by to sip on craft beer from Rockwell Beer, Olde Mother Brewing, Steinhardt Brewing, Smoketown Creekside, Idiom Brewing, Midnight Run Brewing and Monocacy Brewing Co., who will each be on hand with $6 pints.
