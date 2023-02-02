72cvr_2-2-23 copy.jpg

FIRE IN ICE EXPANDS TO TWO DAYS

Fire in Ice has grown to become the most popular First Saturday of the year in Frederick, so, naturally, event organizer Downtown Frederick Partnership has expanded the winter wonderland of ice sculptures across two days this year, Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3 and 4). Those days will be chockfull of activities throughout downtown Frederick — ice carvings, live music, fire performances and, new this year, the Ice Games Center and Polar Lounge. Several downtown businesses will host their own ice-themed parties this weekend, like Cafe 611’s Maddog’s Icy Inferno (9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Feb. 3), a night of a DJ dance party and visual art, and a Fire in Ice Absinthe Tasting (3 to 9 p.m. Feb. 4) at Tenth Ward Distilling. All of this is to say: Bundle up and head on out.

