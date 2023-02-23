NEW JAMAICAN RESTAURANT OPENS IN YELLOW SPRINGS
Owner Richard Cohen grew up in Jamaica and then spent 20-some years as a chef in the States before opening a Jamaican restaurant of his own here in Frederick County. Expect to find all the Jamaican classics — fried plantains, jerk chicken, braised oxtail, curried goat — at Jerk It Smoke It, which opened in December. Stop in and get treated to some reggae along with island dishes.
DOCUMENTARY SCREENING ABOUT A HISTORIC SCHOOL IN FREDERICK
The AARCH Society will host a screening of the documentary “Back to Our By-Gone Days” about Lincoln High in Frederick as part of Black History Month. The film tells the story of this historic African-American Frederick County school, highlighting former students who share memories of attending the school prior to integration. The film screening, slated for 3 p.m. Feb. 26 at Jackson Chapel UMC, 5609 Ballenger Creek Pike, Frederick, will include live music from the Frederick County Black History Gospel Choir. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the door.
THIRSTY? HEAD TO BERKELEY SPRINGS
Bottled, sparkling or tap, waters of the world will be showcased and tasted during the annual Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting this weekend, open to the public. The competition is held at The Country Inn in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, a town known for its warm mineral springs and considered the first spa in America. The event includes speakers and seminars open to the public, and it’s the perfect excuse to make an excursion to soak in one of the town’s spring-fed baths or stroll and peruse its antique shops, art galleries and boutiques.
MAKE YOUR MARK ON THIS HUGE BLANK CANVAS IN ANNAPOLIS
St. John’s College just reopened its Elizabeth Myers Mitchell Art Museum last week after closing it through the pandemic for renovations. Its first exhibition, “The Open Museum,” invites visitors to literally make their mark on the walls of an otherwise empty gallery. Over the course of five weeks, organizers expect doodles, diagrams, drawings and texts will fill the space, resulting in an extended portrait of the Mitchell Art Museum’s community.
