NEW JAMAICAN RESTAURANT OPENS IN YELLOW SPRINGS

Owner Richard Cohen grew up in Jamaica and then spent 20-some years as a chef in the States before opening a Jamaican restaurant of his own here in Frederick County. Expect to find all the Jamaican classics — fried plantains, jerk chicken, braised oxtail, curried goat — at Jerk It Smoke It, which opened in December. Stop in and get treated to some reggae along with island dishes.

