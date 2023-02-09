72cvr_2-9-23 copy.jpg

WALKERSVILLE REPRESENT!

Tineke Younger — Walkersville High grad and 2022 grad of Frederick Community College’s culinary program — will compete on Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” this weekend. Season two of the show debuts on FOX on Feb. 12, immediately after the Super Bowl, and can also be streamed on Hulu. We also suggest you follow her on TikTok @tinekeyounger to see all her behind-the-scenes videos in her home kitchen and out in the world. She has amassed 2.6 million followers (and counting) by posting videos of all her creations. We are so excited to see our hometown girl shine with the big names of the food industry … and we will, of course, be rooting for her.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription