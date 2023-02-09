Tineke Younger — Walkersville High grad and 2022 grad of Frederick Community College’s culinary program — will compete on Gordon Ramsay’s “Next Level Chef” this weekend. Season two of the show debuts on FOX on Feb. 12, immediately after the Super Bowl, and can also be streamed on Hulu. We also suggest you follow her on TikTok @tinekeyounger to see all her behind-the-scenes videos in her home kitchen and out in the world. She has amassed 2.6 million followers (and counting) by posting videos of all her creations. We are so excited to see our hometown girl shine with the big names of the food industry … and we will, of course, be rooting for her.
SHAKE YOUR KEYS — ER, BONES?
Welp, Frederick’s Atlantic League minor league baseball team unveiled five choices for its new name this week: Bone Shakers, Ghost Hounds, Rail Frogs, Sawbones and Screaming Alpacas. Fans have until Feb. 17 to vote for their favorites at frederickatlanticleague.com. You can also read the explanation behind each name at that website … like, did you know Civil War doctors were nicknamed sawbones? Or that penny farthings were once nicknamed boneshakers? Or that ghost dogs roam Frederick streets at night?
The current Frederick County flag, designed in 1976 by resident James Pearl, features nine red and white stripes and an image of Francis Scott Key pointing to an outline of the county. Frederick County’s 275th Anniversary Committee is sponsoring a contest for a new design. The competition is open to anyone who lives or has lived in Frederick County. Artists can submit designs (one per person) through March 31 at frederickcountymd.gov/275flagcontest. The winning artist will receive $1,275 and a full-size flag with their design, plus bragging rights. The winner will be announced on Flag Day, June 14. May the best design win!
‘ANGELS IN AMERICA’ ... IN FREDERICK
The Maryland Ensemble Theatre had planned a production of “Angels in America” for March 2020, but we all know what happened that month. Fast-forward to February 2023, and the Frederick theater company will bring the show to its black-box theater beginning this week. The cast says audiences might see the play through a new lens now, after living through the pandemic crisis, so maybe the timing of its Frederick premiere is perfect. The show opens Feb. 10 and runs through March 5.
This is the last week to stop by the FAC Art Center and see the work of environmental artist Pamela Moulton in her show “Beneath the Forest.” The space — a converted church on East Second Street in downtown Frederick — is filled with Moulton’s massive fiber-art pieces and found-object sculptures that are in conversation with the natural world and the human communities who walk among it. Admission is free, and the show runs through Feb. 15.
