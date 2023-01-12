FREDERICK COUNTY ARTISTS PLACE IN CUMBERLAND VALLEY COMPETITION
The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown hosts its Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers exhibitions each year, showcasing work by quad-state creators that is selected by a jury. This tradition dates back to 1933, and Frederick County artists are always among those whose work is featured. The show also awards prize money to selected artists, some of whom are local this year. A big congrats to Frederick County artist winners: Lesa Cook, Steven Dobbin, Jerry Johnson, Christine Eliff, Peter Foiles, Martin Heavner, June Jarkey, June Jarkey, Jillian Abir MacMaster, Alton Marsh, SteviAnn Matijevic, Joyce Mayer, Julie Maynard, Catherine Seibert, Timothy Stephens, Richard Weblinger and Paul Wilson. The show will open to the public on Feb. 11, and that same day, the award-winning artists and the exhibition jurors will give a panel discussion.
As part of the federal omnibus bill recently signed by President Joe Biden, Frederick County will receive more than $1.8 million in community project funding, $280,000 of which will go toward the Frederick & Pennsylvania Railroad Trail. Funds will be used for engineering and designing a portion of the Frederick and Pennsylvania Railroad Trail, from the Fountain Rock Nature Center to Heritage Farm Park. The completed trail will connect downtown Frederick’s planned trails to the town of Walkersville for walkers and bicyclists.
MORE MONETARY SUPPORT FROM FAC
The Frederick Arts Council has been selected to receive an American Rescue Plan grant from Frederick County to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic. The FAC will distribute $200,000 to eligible artists in Frederick for general financial support. A total of $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funding to the FAC will be disbursed over the next three years to develop light-based public artworks, a summer jobs training mural program, Sky Stage artist fees and individual artist grants. Details are forthcoming in the spring.
METAL ART FOR A NEW MUSEUM
We are excited to see the work of blacksmith artist Dmitrii Volkov, a native to Russia who relocated to Washington County. He was commissioned recently to design, fabricate and install the entry doors for the developing Ritchie History Museum in Cascade, slated to open this year. The piece will feature the waterfall (“cascade”) that was created from damming of lakes used by Buena Vista Ice Co. in the 19th century. Volkov uses traditional ironmaking methods and tools, giving his pieces an intricate, handmade quality.
