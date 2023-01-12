72cvr_1-12-23 copy.jpg

FREDERICK COUNTY ARTISTS PLACE IN CUMBERLAND VALLEY COMPETITION

The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts in Hagerstown hosts its Cumberland Valley Artists and Photographers exhibitions each year, showcasing work by quad-state creators that is selected by a jury. This tradition dates back to 1933, and Frederick County artists are always among those whose work is featured. The show also awards prize money to selected artists, some of whom are local this year. A big congrats to Frederick County artist winners: Lesa Cook, Steven Dobbin, Jerry Johnson, Christine Eliff, Peter Foiles, Martin Heavner, June Jarkey, June Jarkey, Jillian Abir MacMaster, Alton Marsh, SteviAnn Matijevic, Joyce Mayer, Julie Maynard, Catherine Seibert, Timothy Stephens, Richard Weblinger and Paul Wilson. The show will open to the public on Feb. 11, and that same day, the award-winning artists and the exhibition jurors will give a panel discussion.

