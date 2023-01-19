72cvr_1-19-23 copy.jpg

The first Record Riot took place in Brooklyn, New York, in 2008, but its organizers have since hosted popups in multiple cities — including Frederick. On Jan. 21, Record Riot will be at the Frederick Fairgrounds inside Building 13. Early admission is $15 at 9 a.m., and regular admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop CDs, LPs, 45s and music memorabilia till you heart’s content. In related news, The Record Exchange is gearing up to reopen in the next few weeks at its new location, 410 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick, after water damage from a fire destroyed its original Frederick location last summer. Connect with the beloved record store via social media for the latest updates.

