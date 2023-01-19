ATTENTION VINYL FANATICS
The first Record Riot took place in Brooklyn, New York, in 2008, but its organizers have since hosted popups in multiple cities — including Frederick. On Jan. 21, Record Riot will be at the Frederick Fairgrounds inside Building 13. Early admission is $15 at 9 a.m., and regular admission is $5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop CDs, LPs, 45s and music memorabilia till you heart’s content. In related news, The Record Exchange is gearing up to reopen in the next few weeks at its new location, 410 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick, after water damage from a fire destroyed its original Frederick location last summer. Connect with the beloved record store via social media for the latest updates.
GET A TASTE OF THE NEW 7TH STREET CAFE
As restaurants scrambled to work out new business models at the onset of the pandemic, the 7th Street Cafe was busy totally reinventing itself. Tucked away inside the College Park Plaza Shopping Center on — you guessed it — Seventh Street, the restaurant got its liquor license and started serving drinks like The Painkiller (spiced rum, pineapple juice, orange juice and cream of coconut) and their Cranberry Margarita, while also transforming the interior to be perhaps the closest thing you can find in Frederick to a beachside, boardwalk spot. In its new iteration, it has drawn crowds from Frederick Community College, Frederick Health hospital and Fort Detrick, quickly solidifying its reputation as a go-to spot for not just sandwiches but drinks and community.
THE MET WELCOMES KATHERINE DUBOIS TO ITS TEAM
Maryland Ensemble Theatre recently announced its new managing director, Katherine DuBois, who will bring years of experience in leadership roles in theater, dance and film to the Frederick theater. She is a film producer and director best known for her documentary “Space to Explore,” which ran in the international festival circuit for 18 months. Let’s give her a warm welcome!
NAME THAT BASEBALL TEAM
Frederick’s new minor league baseball team announced a naming contest last week. How fun is this? Fans can suggest names at frederickatlanticleague.com/nametheteam — and vote on suggested names — through Jan. 27. The new team begins its season this year at Nymeo Field. If you suggest a name, you’ll be entered to win two 2023 season tickets, and the fan who submits the winning name will be awarded two 2023 season tickets, an official team jersey and the opportunity to throw a first pitch during the season.
WATCH ‘AVENGERS’ IN ONE HOUR
Charles Ross, aka the “Master of the One Man Show,” will perform his one-man shows at New Spire Stages this weekend, featuring his condensed versions of “Avengers,” “Stranger Things” and “Lord of the Rings” in three separate productions. Think of them as the CliffNotes versions of your favorite stories.
THE ART OF MIXING DRINKS, DEMYSTIFIED
If you haven’t already, watch and be enamored by the science and art of mixing cocktails and mocktails in the Netflix series “Drink Masters,” released last fall. Then check out our conversation with the “Drink Masters” winner, D.C. mixologist and entrepreneur Lauren “LP” Paylor O’Brien, in this week’s UnCapped podcast.
