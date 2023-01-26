WHITEN - VTR 1 BB.JPG
Tune in and watch the Whiten family, based in Frederick, compete in “Family Feud” on Feb. 2.

(FREDERICK) FAMILY FEUD

Well, now that we made it through our own family dramas of the holiday season, who’s up for watching other people’s family dramas play out on “Family Feud”? Maybe it’s been a while since you watched this classic game show, but it’s always good for a laugh, hearing what answers contestants come up with. On Feb. 2, the ante will be up just a little bit more when “Family Feud” includes one of Frederick’s own. Tune in that day to cheer on the Frederick-based Whiten family, who will be contestants on the show.

