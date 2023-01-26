(FREDERICK) FAMILY FEUD
Well, now that we made it through our own family dramas of the holiday season, who’s up for watching other people’s family dramas play out on “Family Feud”? Maybe it’s been a while since you watched this classic game show, but it’s always good for a laugh, hearing what answers contestants come up with. On Feb. 2, the ante will be up just a little bit more when “Family Feud” includes one of Frederick’s own. Tune in that day to cheer on the Frederick-based Whiten family, who will be contestants on the show.
WHY MEDITATE WHEN YOU CAN SPLATTER PAINT
If you havent already, set aside an hour or so, grab some friends or family, and head on over to the new Dream FREE Art in Frederick, just off of Buckeystown Pike. The experience will be like a cross between paint ball and a spa day. Choose your paint colors, cover your clothes and shoes to protect them, and head into a splatter room, where you can listen to your favorite music while splattering, spraying, shooting and otherwise getting paint onto canvas, which you can then take home. Owner Tina Harper created the space with one goal in mind: to show people how being creative can be freeing, and therefore restorative and relaxing. Once you walk through the doors, she wants you to forget everything you think you know about making art — and just have fun.
A MUSEUM BUILT FOR INSTAGRAM
The Museum of Illusions, which opened in December in Washington, D.C., is perhaps the most Instagram-worthy of all museums. Wander through rooms that create optical illusions that will leave your head spinning ... or shrunken, upside down or duplicated in kaleidoscope vision.
NATIONWIDE FILM WITH FREDERICK COUNTY TIES HITS THEATERS THIS WEEK
Shout out to former Frederick County resident Phil Blattenberger for his most recent film project, “Condor’s Nest,” which releases nationwide in theaters Jan. 27. The Paramount Pictures feature-length film is a fun, ’80s-style action/thriller set in South America during a search for Nazi war criminals. It stars Jacob Keohane, Arnold Vosloo, Michael Ironside, Jackson Rathbone, Jorge Garcia, James Urbaniak and Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison.
