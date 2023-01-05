TIVOLI DISCOVERY SERIES KICKS OFF
Downtown Frederick will welcome another season of the Weinberg Center’s Tivoli Discovery Series, which brings emerging artists to New Spire Stages for pay-what-you-can concerts. Canadian singer-songwriter Taylor Ashton will kick things off on Jan. 5.
NYT BESTSELLING AUTHOR VISIT
New York Times best-selling author Brad Meltzer will make a stop in Frederick on Jan. 12 in support of his latest release, “The Nazi Conspiracy.” Catch him during a book talk at the Downtown Community Room at ERUCC, 15 W. Church St., Frederick. Tickets are $32 and available through Eventbrite.
CELEBRATE THE RE-OPENING OF FBAC
The Frederick Book Arts Center is one of a kind, offering workshops and open houses and its adorable handmade newspapers to the community throughout the year. After a fire in 2022, FBAC closed for renovations. It will reopen this week with activities for all ages. Stop by FBAC on West Patrick Street between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Jan. 7 to see the shop’s updates and join in the fun of artmaking via paper and old-time presses.
CREEPY JASON TALKS ABOUT HIS ‘INK MASTER’ CHARACTER
UnCapped is an FNP podcast typically giving us the inside scoop on breweries and distilleries throughout our region and beyond, but this week, host Chris Sands changes gears a bit to talk with Jason Lynn, aka Creepy Jason of “Ink Master” fame, who also owns and runs House of Madness, a tattoo shop in Hampstead.
TIME FOR TEA
A Women’s Christmas is an old Irish tradition that will be held at The Devonshire Arms in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, on Jan. 6 to celebrate the women who have worked hard to make the holiday season memorable for their families and communities. Celebrate the end of Christmas by meeting with friends for tea or a meal, hosted by Judy Larkin, co-owner of The Larkin Tea Co. in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Can’t make it? Larkin will host a second event, Afternoon Tea to Celebrate Hot Tea Day, at 4 p.m. Jan. 12, at MJ’s on German DeliCafe in Shepherdstown. Call 304-707-0142 for details.
