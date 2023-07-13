HIGH TIME YOU CATCH THIS RACE
If you’ve not yet experienced the singular event that is Frederick’s Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, it’s high time you get there. (If you have seen one, you likely know why it’s worth returning to catch another.) Watch riders on penny-farthings race one another through the streets of downtown Frederick on July 15, starting and ending in front of Brewer’s Alley. The opening ceremony is at noon, followed by two heats and the championship race at 2 p.m. An awards ceremony concludes the day. What began as an experiment by a Frederick cyclist has become a celebrated local — and national — tradition, as it’s the only race of its kind in America. You just might inspired to try the high wheel for yourself.
LOCAL ART SCENE SAMPLING AT FAC
Stop by the FAC Art Center for one or more of these new events hosted by the Frederick Arts Council in the coming days. Hear Frederick’s version of Tiny Desk Concerts on July 22, presented by Out40 and featuring an array of local artists. On July 15, FAC will host its first ever Electronic Night with local artists who might be familiar to you or will be very soon: CLRBRS, Toaster, Hyphae Hongos, and Joey Two-Geez. Plus, catch an improv night and a concert by the Frederick Symphony Orchestra Camerata. One of the best parts is these are all-ages shows. Here’s hoping they draw crowds ranging in age from teens to retirees.
RANGER-LED TOUR AND TALK
If you’re looking to spend some time in the natural world and also want to learn more about local history, try a walking tour led by a former ranger at Antietam National Battlefield. Matthew Penrod will be on hand on July 16 for a guided tour covering the Middle Bridge part of the Battle of Antietam and will talk about the Newcomer House and the surrounding area, as well as the battle, while walking the Tidball Trail.
INSIDE THE MAKING OF CATF
Longtime Contemporary American Theater Festival goers have been curious about what, if any, changes they’ll notice with the annual fest now led by producing artistic director Peggy McKowen, after years of festival founder Ed Herendeen at the helm. This week, we talk with McKowen as the festival is in full swing in Shepherdstown.
NEW SLASHER HORROR MOVIE FROM FREDERICK FILMMAKER
Jordan Miller perhaps first became known in the Frederick arts scene as a musician (being the drummer of the prog rock outfit Time Columns is something to write home about). In more recent years, though, the artist has turned to film, which he studied at American University. His new feature, “The Only Ones,” is a slasher horror flick filmed around Frederick and featuring regional talent. The trailer premiered this spring at the Pittsburgh Moving Picture Festival and won Best Trailer. The movie is still in post-production but is slated for release by the end of the year. Stay updated by following the movie on Facebook at facebook.com/theonlyonesmovie and Instagram @TheOnlyOnes_Movie.
