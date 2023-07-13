72cvr_7-13-23 copy.jpg

HIGH TIME YOU CATCH THIS RACE

If you’ve not yet experienced the singular event that is Frederick’s Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, it’s high time you get there. (If you have seen one, you likely know why it’s worth returning to catch another.) Watch riders on penny-farthings race one another through the streets of downtown Frederick on July 15, starting and ending in front of Brewer’s Alley. The opening ceremony is at noon, followed by two heats and the championship race at 2 p.m. An awards ceremony concludes the day. What began as an experiment by a Frederick cyclist has become a celebrated local — and national — tradition, as it’s the only race of its kind in America. You just might inspired to try the high wheel for yourself.

Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription