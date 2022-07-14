MI SOON COME
Trio Fest, aka the Wine, Jerk and Curry Festival, will bring lots of amazing food and wine to the Frederick Fairgrounds from noon to 9 p.m. July 16. The food and libations would be well worth the $35 general admission, but if you’re a fan of reggae, especially dancehall, this is a no-brainer. If you go, you’ll also get to see Marcia Griffiths, the Queen of Reggae, who’s played with Toots & the Maytals and collaborated with Shaggy and Buju Banton, as well as Lady G, the OG Queen of Dancehall. We’ll be surprised if anyone is sitting down when these women take the stage.
MORE COWBELL
If you’re looking for something to do on a Tuesday night — any Tuesday — especially one with nice weather — may we recommend you stroll over to Baker Park and follow the sound of drumming until you find the group that has met there each week for more than a decade, the Baker Park Drum Circle. They typically play from 7 to 10 p.m. with few breaks. Spectators welcome; participation encouraged.
2022-2023 SEASONS ... ANNOUNCED
As we make our way through summertime concert series lineups throughout the area, venues in Frederick and surrounding counties have begun to announce their 2022-2023 seasons, most of which begin in the fall. We will be publishing them as they are released. This week, you can find Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s season announcement. We’re particularly excited about their production of “Angels in America” and their original play “South and Saints,” which is based on historical events and people in the Black community of Frederick County.
HIGH ON LIFE
The National Clustered Spires High Wheel Race, a regional favorite, starts at noon on July 16 at Brewer’s Alley (124 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick). It ends there, too. In between, something magical happens. If you know, you know. It’s the only race of its kind in America. Get there at noon to hear the racer introductions, then watch two heats and a championship round before the day ends with an awards ceremony. It’s one of our favorite ways to take a trip back in time — and to celebrate Frederick being Frederick.
