72cvr_7-20-23 copy.jpg

BARBIE, BARBIE, BARBIE

You will be hearing about Barbie this week. The doll, the movie, the actor who portrays the doll in the movie, and possibly that one friend who still has their childhood collection. Even Google is excited. Search the word “Barbie,” and the screen goes pink and flashes with sparkly stars. Hell, search for “Margot Robbie” and the same thing happens. We met with local Barbie collectors this week to ask about why their love for her has continued through the decades — and whether or not they’ll be hitting the theaters this weekend to see the new “Barbie” movie. The film opens July 20 in Frederick at Warehouse Cinemas and Regal Westview Stadium, though Thursday tickets for Warehouse Cinemas’ Malibou Beach Party on July 20 are already sold out.

Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription