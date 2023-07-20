BARBIE, BARBIE, BARBIE
You will be hearing about Barbie this week. The doll, the movie, the actor who portrays the doll in the movie, and possibly that one friend who still has their childhood collection. Even Google is excited. Search the word “Barbie,” and the screen goes pink and flashes with sparkly stars. Hell, search for “Margot Robbie” and the same thing happens. We met with local Barbie collectors this week to ask about why their love for her has continued through the decades — and whether or not they’ll be hitting the theaters this weekend to see the new “Barbie” movie. The film opens July 20 in Frederick at Warehouse Cinemas and Regal Westview Stadium, though Thursday tickets for Warehouse Cinemas’ Malibou Beach Party on July 20 are already sold out.
CARS, FOOD AND HIP-HOP
UE Day, in its third year, will hit Frederick on July 21 featuring King Chip, Jase Kevion and Demetrius live onstage. All-day events including a car show with food trucks onsite start at noon, and doors open at 9 p.m. for the ticketed performances. We caught up with Demetrius this week ahead of his performance.
ONE CHANCE TO SEE THE BSO IN FREDERICK
We have the rare opportunity this week to catch the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in all their glory right here in town at the Weinberg Center for the Arts. So consider ditching the trip over to Baltimore and drop in for this pay-what-you-want concert on July 23, which will showcase the orchestra’s tremendous range, with a diverse array of selected pieces. Get tickets online or at the door.
MEET THESE FREDERICK AUTHORS
Real-life best friends and Frederick natives Meghan Boehman and Rachael Briner created a graphic novel about friendship, “Dear Rosie,” set right here in town. The creators now live in Los Angeles but will be in Frederick this week for the book launch. Catch them on July 22 at Curious Iguana or July 23 at the Frederick Comic Con and pick up a copy of this new book, illustrated in a warm cottagecore style.
IT’S BASEBALL SEASON. WHAT DOES THAT MEAN THESE DAYS?
Longtime baseball fan Eric Marcus takes a critical approach to baseball in his new book, “Going Going Gone: How MLB Is Destroying Our National Pastime,” arguing that baseball is no longer the game it once was when he was a boy.
