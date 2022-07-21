HISTORY LESSON SET TO MUSIC
Get a history lesson and a concert in one fell swoop when Peabody Conservatory graduate students and alumni perform Moravian music July 22 at Graceham Moravian Church in Thurmont — the exact building where many of the pieces on the program were performed in the 19th century. The show is free and includes anecdotes and info from church records about the significance of each piece performed.
WATCH ‘THE SANDLOT’ AT THE BALLPARK
Not much beats catching a ballgame in July with friends and digging into some nachos and hot dogs and cold beer. But then add in fireworks. And a film screening of “The Sandlot” at the stadium. Add an appearance by one of the film’s stars, Chauncey Leopardi, who played Squints oh so many years ago (1993, for those who are curious). Perhaps the local boy scouts and girl scouts have it the best though: They get to camp out on the ball field overnight after watching the classic film on the big screen. The Frederick Keys’ Scout Night on July 23 is an unbeatable way to spend your evening, and tickets are just $10. It’s a win-win.
THINK THEATER
We would be remiss if we failed to mention the acclaimed Contemporary American Theater Fest is happening right now in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, bringing artists from across America together to produce some of the smartest, boldest plays in contemporary theater. We promise if you go see a play, you will leave changed. They are the kind of stories that stay with you for weeks, months, even years to come. The fest runs through July 31. Details at catf.org (and in our story in this issue).
FOOD TRUCK WHEREABOUTS
Each week, find an updated list of food truck locations in Frederick County and the surrounding area at newspost.com/72_hours/food and in our weekly Eat & Drink with UnCapped e-newsletter (you can sign up to receive those at fredericknewspost.com/newsletters, and we promise they are always fun and will inspire you to try new recipes!). We’ll also list food truck locations in 72 Hours whenever space allows for that. You can find them in this week’s issue in the calendar section.
COME CHILL
Berkeley Springs has the right idea, because chocolate in any form should simply not be reserved for a specific time of year. After seeing such great success at the annual December Cocoa Crawl, the small West Virginia town is trying something new this week: the Chilled Cocoa Crawl, from 5 to 9 p.m. July 22, when businesses will treat customers to a different flavor of chilled cocoa. Stop by the city center to cool off in the natural, spring-fed streams that run through town.
NEW FEATURE: MUSICIAN TO MUSICIAN
We also introduce this week a new feature called Musician to Musican, in which Frederick musician — and longtime arts writer and former 72 Hours editor — Colin McGuire talks with local and visiting musicians. What comes up in conversation is anybody’s guess, but we hope after reading these Q&As you’ll feel a little more connected to the artist before heading out to catch them live.
