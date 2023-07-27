72cvr_7-27-23 copy.jpg

A TASTE OF MARDI GRAS IN FREDERICK

This will perhaps be the closest Frederick will ever get to Mardis Gras. The Rumble is set to perform at New Spire Stages on July 29, an intimate venue for a big party. The group hails from New Orleans and celebrates the music and culture of Mardis Gras and, more specifically, the Mardi Gras Indians. The band is fronted by Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. who continues the tradition in the footsteps of his father, Big Chief Monk Boudreau, the oldest living Mardi Gras Indian chief. Come on out for the vibes.

