A TASTE OF MARDI GRAS IN FREDERICK
This will perhaps be the closest Frederick will ever get to Mardis Gras. The Rumble is set to perform at New Spire Stages on July 29, an intimate venue for a big party. The group hails from New Orleans and celebrates the music and culture of Mardis Gras and, more specifically, the Mardi Gras Indians. The band is fronted by Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. who continues the tradition in the footsteps of his father, Big Chief Monk Boudreau, the oldest living Mardi Gras Indian chief. Come on out for the vibes.
WORMAN’S MILL GETS A NEW DINING DESTINATION
Fredy Argueta studied butchering, curing meats and the art of making cheese while living in Italy, and now he brings that knowledge to Frederick with the opening of his new restaurant, Ricci Di Mare in Worman’s Mill. Stop in to try Italian dishes — wood-fired steak, Neapolitan pizza, seafood — made from scratch with ingredients imported from Italy. Make an evening of it by catching live outdoor concerts in the nearby gazebo on Friday and Saturday evenings through September.
PIG ROAST, ANYONE?
In other food news, McClintock Distilling will host its annual Pig Roast on July 29, and the Frederick distillery will make a whole day of it, complete with live music, specialty drinks and local vendors onsite. Wander the distillery, its Back Bar and the parking lot for this community event from noon to 9 p.m., and get a taste of some local barbecue and spirits.
NYT BEST-SELLING AUTHOR VISITS FREDERICK
New York Times best-selling author Elizabeth Acevedo will be in Frederick on Aug. 2 to talk about her newest novel, “Family Lore,” which veers away from her usual YA niche for an adult read. The book explores female familial relationships. Reserve free tickets online in advance of this event at the Downtown Community Room at ERUCC, hosted by Curious Iguana, with the option to buy a book and get it signed by Acevedo.
FREDERICK SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL UNDER THE STARS
The Frederick Shakespeare Festival is about to open at its outdoors venue on the Hood College campus. See Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a deaf/hearing integrated production, and “Timon of Athens,” plus staged readings onsite. Spearheaded by Endangered Species (theatre) Project, the festival runs through the end of August, but show times vary.
Follow Lauren LaRocca on Instagram @karmarocca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.