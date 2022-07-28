THE SCOOP
TAG/The Artists Gallery just recently reopened this month after renovations. This weekend, folks will get the chance to stop in and see the updated space, its current show with the theme of ice cream, and stop by for an ice cream social from 1 to 4 p.m. July 30. Why ice cream? The building, at 501 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick, has passed through many hands over the years, resulting in a variety of businesses — among them, Ebert’s, which produced Peerless Ice Cream on the upper floor of TAG’s current building.
I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
Thurmont native Richard Troxell reached out to us last month from Taiwan, where he was performing in the opera “Madame Butterfly” — still singing the “bad guy” role of Pinkerton after many years. While he would be abroad for most of the summer, including in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for a production of “Carmen,” he would also be making a quick stop in Thurmont — for just two days — to perform at Apples Church, where he and his two sisters attended as kids and sang in the church choir. Because the church’s annual Christmas shows have been canceled during the pandemic, they will hold a Christmas in July show on July 30 to raise money for the Thurmont Ministerium. All said: This is your opportunity to hear a seasoned tenor vocalist who has performed around the globe right here in our backyard. Learn more about the artist ahead of his show and watch videos of him performing at richardtroxell.tv.
(RE)-INTRODUCING … ROGUE & VAGABOND
The monthly column Rogue & Vagabond debuts this week in 72 Hours, after appearing occasionally in our Real Life weekend feature section. Trevor Davis, a former cidermaker and musician from Frederick, writes from around the world and brings us some of the realest, most bizarre and fascinating local customs and cultures he comes across in his travels — an Ayahuasca ceremony, the truth behind shrunken heads, hearing stories of guys who forage for kilos of cocaine after storms on the Guanaja coast. One column that immediately comes to mind was about his first taste of punta, a sugar-cane liquor that is essentially South America’s version of moonshine but with a snake resting at the bottom of the glass (apparently its venom is a tonic that helps fight disease). Find him on TikTok @rogueandvagabond.
CHEERS FOR BEER
Rockwell Brewery opened in 2017 and has become a staple in the local craft beer scene. This weekend, the brewery will host its first-ever Summer Brew Bash, but we hope there will be many more to come. The Saturday event will bring in live music, food and, obviously, Rockwell’s own craft beer. Food trucks onsite will focus on summertime classics (think Carolina-style pulled pork and hot dogs). The Summer Brew Bash runs from noon to 7 p.m. July 30 at Carroll Creek Amphitheater in Frederick. Tickets are $5 and available at tinyurl.com/rockwellssummerbrewbash.
