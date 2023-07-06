72cvr_7-6-23 copy.jpg

The Maryland Ensemble Theatre recently revealed its 2023-2024 season, and columnist Erik Anderson makes the case that it’s well worth catching theater companies’ live preview events, such as the one the MET held at Steinhardt Brewing in Frederick, to give you a better glimpse into the repertoire. It’s looking like another fun season from the MET; check their season online and reserve some seats! Meanwhile, over the river and through the woods, the annual Contemporary American Theater Festival starts this week, which draws audiences from around the D.C. metro area, New York City, and beyond. We are lucky to be in such close proximity to what has been hailed as one of the best theater festivals presenting new work, and we can vouch for that; CATF does not disappoint. Like in years past, five productions can be seen onstage at the Shepherd University campus through the month, beginning this week.

