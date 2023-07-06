IN THEATER NEWS
The Maryland Ensemble Theatre recently revealed its 2023-2024 season, and columnist Erik Anderson makes the case that it’s well worth catching theater companies’ live preview events, such as the one the MET held at Steinhardt Brewing in Frederick, to give you a better glimpse into the repertoire. It’s looking like another fun season from the MET; check their season online and reserve some seats! Meanwhile, over the river and through the woods, the annual Contemporary American Theater Festival starts this week, which draws audiences from around the D.C. metro area, New York City, and beyond. We are lucky to be in such close proximity to what has been hailed as one of the best theater festivals presenting new work, and we can vouch for that; CATF does not disappoint. Like in years past, five productions can be seen onstage at the Shepherd University campus through the month, beginning this week.
A BAND TO KNOW
An Awful Panic, a duo that is one-half Frederick-based, has the honor to play the revered Fort Reno Concert Series in D.C. on July 6. You might have seen the new group at Sketchy Shed or heard their debut EP on Bandcamp. If not, we suggest you take a listen or, better yet, hear them live. The classically trained musicians meld and montage genres from pop to punk to electronica, resulting in performances that are full of delightful surprises. Read our interview with them in this week’s issue.
ONE-NIGHT-ONLY ART EXHIBIT
Artist Claudia Konkus will present her debut exhibition, “Disappearing Giants” for one night only at 6 p.m. July 13 at the American Ice Co. in downtown Westminster. Come by, eat some ice cream, and meet the artist. A debut show is no small feat.
THE MOST ENDANGERED HISTORIC SITE IN HARPERS FERRY
Efforts are underway to save a historical structure in Harpers Ferry that has fallen into disrepair in recent years. Known as the Weaver-Gillison House, it was the home of civil rights leader George “Buck” Weaver, who provided security and carriage rides to students of Storer College, one of the first HBCUs in the country, though it has since closed. Read our story about the historic property in this issue, consider donating to protect this site via GoFundMe, and stay tuned for the inaugural Buck Weaver Chili Cook-Off, planned for November.
