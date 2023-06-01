SEE IT ON THE BIG SCREEN
On June 6, you’ll have the opportunity to view the premiere of the Smithsonian Channel documentary “America’s Hidden Stories: Forged in Slavery” on the big screen at the Weinberg Center. The Smithsonian partnered with the Catoctin Furnace Historical Society to highlight the contributions of enslaved African Americans who worked at Catoctin Furnace. This is a free show, but tickets must be reserved in advance by phone or online.
WE BID FAREWELL TO JOHN HEALEY
John Healey, who has become an institution in and of himself in Frederick, announced recently that he’ll be leaving his post as executive manager of the Weinberg Center in September, after more than 17 years at the helm. We know everyone deserves to retire at some point, but we will miss him and all he’s done for the arts community here (and we hope we’ll still see him at shows around town). He has brought us more than 1,000 performances during his tenure — music, speakers, comedians, theater productions, film — and just last year began overseeing programming for the nearby New Spire Stages blackbox theater, where he’s brought emerging artists to the intimate venue.
HONOR OUR VETERANS
While veterans are on our minds after Memorial Day Weekend, Platoon 22 offers another chance to honor current and former vets, as well as those we’ve lost to suicide, during a double exhibition of artwork in Frederick. Visual art is an appropriate tie-in to veteran culture, as many vets have found art to be therapeutic in their healing journeys.
SUMMER CONCERT SEASON IS HERE
Celebrate Frederick kicks off its annual Summer Concert Series this weekend and will continue to bring free, outdoor concerts every Sunday through August at the Baker Park Bandshell. In this issue, music writer Colin McGuire also gives us his recommendations for must-see shows this summer at venues across town. Mark your calendars!
GET YOUR SUMMER READ LISTS READY
Did you know about Fred Astaire’s sister? Neither did we. And neither did Mount Airy author Eliza Knight, but when she stumbled upon Adele Astaire’s story, she knew she had to write a book about her. Her latest historical fiction novel, “Starring Adele Astaire,” comes out June 6 from William Morrow. Add it to your summer reading list — and consider joining Frederick County Public Libraries’ Summer Challenge, open to all ages and offering prizes to the biggest bookworms in the county. Also check out the Friends of the Emmitsburg Library Book Sale at Emmitsburg Branch Library on June 3, because who doesn’t love a used book sale?
IMMERSE YOURSELF IN ART
It’s a First Saturday and a First Sunday Artwalk week, so you know what that means: tons of new shows to see around Frederick. Here are some of our top picks: Thacher & Rye will unveil new work in its sculpture garden with a kickoff on June 4 hosted by celebrity chef Bryan Voltaggio — so not only great art but great eats are in store for guests. See new work by beloved Frederick artists Craig Cavin and Johan Lowie when they host simultaneous art exhibitions on Fifth Street with opening receptions on June 3. Award-winning artist and Fox Haven Farm artist in residence Jillian Abir MacMaster will lead a cyanotype demonstration at the farm on June 3, with inspiration provided by the herb garden there. Also of note, the Maryland Writers’ Association and the Delaplaine Arts Center will host an ekphrastic reading on June 3, where poets will read works directly inspired by pieces in the National Juried Exhibition, which is currently on display at the Delaplaine.
CELEBRATE THAI CULTURE
A celebration of all things Thai will occur along Carroll Creek Linear Park this weekend at the Thai Water Festival, featuring amazing food, performances, religious rituals and activities for all ages.
