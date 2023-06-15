72cvr_6-15-23 copy.jpg

STORM THE BARNS!

Every year, we get the chance to tour the historic barns in Frederick County that we might only get glimpses of by country road, if at all. Trained docents will lead tour-goers through the barns and tell their stories. The art component of the annual event is another reason to check it out. Plein-air artists set up at the barns on the tour and paint the bucolic scenes throughout the day, and the finished work is then shown that evening at a miniature art exhibition and auction.

