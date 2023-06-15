STORM THE BARNS!
Every year, we get the chance to tour the historic barns in Frederick County that we might only get glimpses of by country road, if at all. Trained docents will lead tour-goers through the barns and tell their stories. The art component of the annual event is another reason to check it out. Plein-air artists set up at the barns on the tour and paint the bucolic scenes throughout the day, and the finished work is then shown that evening at a miniature art exhibition and auction.
FOR THE KIDS
Celebrate Frederick’s annual Summerfest Family Theatre will return next Thursday, bringing free, live children’s performances to the stage, from puppeteers and magicians to clowns and musical acts. Musical group Guava Jelly will perform the first show on June 22, and Kotei Kids “Organic” Shaved Ice will be onsite for frozen treats. Each show starts at 10 a.m. and runs about 45 minutes. Catch them every Thursday through August at the Baker Park Bandshell.
FREDERICK COUNTY’S GOT A BRAND NEW FLAG . . .
72 Hours goes to press on Tuesday, so we don’t know at the time of writing this what the winning Frederick County flag will be, but by the time you read this, the county will have announced its new flag design — or, perhaps, we will have chosen to keep the one we have. Voting ended on June 10, and the winner is being announced on Flag Day, June 14. May the best flag win!
A TWANGY GOOD TIME AT SKY STAGE
The Twangtown Paramours will be coming up from Nashville this week to play Sky Stage, one of our favorite venues in Frederick this time of year. Before heading out to the show on June 17, check our interview with them in this week’s issue. Olds Sleeper, aka Heath James, a musician from York, Pennsylvania, will open the show with originals that draw from Delta blues, old country, folk and Americana on banjo, resonator guitar, ukulele and guitar. Music starts at 8 p.m., so get your drinks and find your seats and get comfortable for a night of twang.
‘TIS THE SEASON FOR OUDOOR MUSIC
As a reminder, Alive@Five, the Summer Concert Series, and concerts at Worman’s Mill and Westview Promenade are going strong, bringing acts to these local stages on a regular basis. With the exception of Alive@Five, these are free events (Alive@Five requires a modest $6 entry fee, and the Summer Comcert Series asks that guests bring canned food items for the Frederick Food Bank). Music on the Promenade starts at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the shopping center along Buckeystown Pike, Alive@Five is every Thursday at 5 p.m. at Carroll Creek Linear Park, concerts at Worman’s Mill start at 5 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, and the Summer Concert Series starts at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Baker Park Bandshell. So dress for the weather, bring out some friends and a chair or blanket, and enjoy some live, outdoor music while the season is ripe for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.