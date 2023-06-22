WE ARE OFFICIALLY IN SUMMER!
How summer seems to come faster and faster every year, we don’t know, but we are officially here and, if regional events are any indication, ready to get outside and enjoy outdoor movies, street festivals and live music under the stars. Check out Sky Stage’s full slate of weekend shows and weekday classes, take in Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s whimsical outdoor show “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision” at ThorpeWood, or consider visiting Shepherdstown this weekend to attend its beloved StreetFest. Should you need a playlist, Gary Bennett gives us his picks for classic summer songs in this week’s issue, to provide the soundtrack for your pool parties, picnics and other warm weather gatherings.
SHOW YOUR PRIDE
Break out your rainbows and head to Carroll Creek Linear Park in downtown Frederick this weekend, where thousands are expected to gather for the all-day Frederick Pride, complete with a slew of music, performers, food, vendors and activities for all ages. In its 10th year, festival organizers reflect back on how the event has grown over the past decade in this week’s cover story.
JAZZ FEST HITS MULTIPLE VENUES THIS YEAR
The Frederick Jazz Festival has become a mainstay in town, but it has seen many iterations over its seven years in existence. This year, the event will spread across multiple locations over two days. John Maestri, cofounder and organizer of the festival, talks with 72 Hours this week to talk about this year’s event, which will be held at Sky Stage, New Spire Stages, Tenth Ward Distilling and the Baker Park Bandshell.
GET A SNEAK PEEK AT THE MET’S UPCOMING SEASON
One of our favorite theater events is the MET’s annual Season Preview, which will be at Steinhardt Brewing this year. They’ll give the audience an overview of their 2023-2024 season by presenting snippets of each show live, including some teasers from resident troupes The Comedy Pigs and Oh, Crit! and MET’s FUN Company, which produces shows for young audiences. The event is free but open only to ages 21 and up.
