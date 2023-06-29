A WORD ABOUT THIS ISSUE
The Maryland law legalizing recreational marijuana goes into effect on July 1, and we thought it would be fun to theme an issue around it. The results are what you see here. You’ll find all of our usual categories (food, music, art, film and so on) but focused around cannabis culture. Toke responsibly.
CELEBRATE THE FOURTH OF JULY, FREDERICK STYLE
One of Frederick’s community traditions is its annual fireworks display in Baker Park, where thousands of people gather for an all-day holiday with multiple stages of live music, beer gardens, and activities and games for kids, which ends with a fiery show lighting up the sky. Pack a picnic or buy food onsite, bring a blanket or chairs, family or friends — whatever the case, plan on a day outside, and let’s hope for cooperative weather.
ROCK PAPER SCISSORS JUST GOT SERIOUS
The artists at TAG/The Artists Gallery will host a Rock Paper Scissors Tournament on July 2 at their space in downtown Frederick. The timeless game has inspired the gallery’s current group show, on view from June 30 through July 30. Get to the gallery at 1 p.m. July 2 to see the new work and battle it out with “hand-to-hand” bouts until the final championship match, complete with a sports bracket to see who advances each round (and prizes). Come by to play or to watch what might be the weirdest event ever to hit Frederick.
MET ADDS ‘MIDSUMMER’ SHOWS
The Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s whimsical shows at ThorpeWood tend to sell out every year, and with the addition of rain during this year’s run, the Frederick theater troupe decided to add three more shows. You can now see “Midsummer: A Most Rare Vision” on June 29 and 30 and July 1 at ThorpeWood in Thurmont. ICYMI, Erik Anderson wrote about this magical outdoor play in last week’s issue of 72 Hours.
MEET THE SPIRE CITY GHOST HOUNDS
On June 28, Attain Sports and Entertainment announced the name of its new Atlantic League Professional Baseball Club: the Spire City Ghost Hounds! This name was selected through a public voting process, where fans submitted more than 1,500 potential names, which were culled into a handful of finalists. We all know what the “Spire City” references, but for those of you scratching your heads at the “Ghost Hound” portion of the name, legend has it that in various parts of Frederick County, a phantom blue canine with fierce glowing eyes has haunted residents with its appearance — and, just as quickly, its disappearance under the dimmed light of the moon.
