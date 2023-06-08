72cvr_6-8-23 copy.jpg

SHOW YOUR COMMUNITY SPIRIT

If you haven’t noticed, we have devoted almost the entirety of this issue of 72 Hours to Frederick County’s 275th anniversary. We hope it will inspire you to dig deeper into our local history and find even more reasons to love the community we live and work in today — and head out to the free, community-wide Jubilee celebration this weekend at Utica Park. The daylong festival is planned for June 10, complete with live music, food trucks, activities for all ages, even an old-timey baseball game and a synchronized drone show after dusk. If ever there were a time to show your community spirit, this week is it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription