SHOW YOUR COMMUNITY SPIRIT
If you haven’t noticed, we have devoted almost the entirety of this issue of 72 Hours to Frederick County’s 275th anniversary. We hope it will inspire you to dig deeper into our local history and find even more reasons to love the community we live and work in today — and head out to the free, community-wide Jubilee celebration this weekend at Utica Park. The daylong festival is planned for June 10, complete with live music, food trucks, activities for all ages, even an old-timey baseball game and a synchronized drone show after dusk. If ever there were a time to show your community spirit, this week is it.
VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE FREDERICK COUNTY FLAG
Public voting is still open for the new Frederick County flag — although, you also have the option to vote to keep our current county flag, too. But you don’t have much longer. Voting on the three finalist designs ends at 10 p.m. June 10, the night of the Jubilee celebration at Utica Park. The winner will be announced on Flag Day, June 14. May the best flag win!
ONE MAN’S TRASH …
Calvary United Methodist Church will host what might be the largest local yard sale of the year on June 10. Stop by the church on West Second Street in downtown Frederick to dig through kitchenware, office supplies, clothing, linens, lawn and garden items, potted plants, camping equipment, bikes, furniture, antiques and collectibles, and then some ... and know that any money spent is going to a good cause. Proceeds go right back into our community and benefit local charitable organizations. Grab one of Calvary’s famous ham sandwiches while you’re there.
FIND AN ARTISTIC TREASURE
Frederick Festival of the Arts will take over Carroll Creek Linear Park this weekend, when more than 100 artisans will be onsite selling artwork and handmade crafts in a variety of mediums and styles. Besides the festival being an excuse to take a lovely stroll along the park, it’s a great opportunity to meet the makers behind the work and maybe take home a few treasures while you’re there. This is a two-day festival, so you have plenty of time to stop by.
NANCY WILSON PLAYS THE WEINBERG
Few bands have reached the acclaim of Heart, and Nancy Wilson, longtime guitarist and backup vocalist in the band, continues her musical journey with solo tours these days, one of which will make a stop in Frederick. We caught up with her by phone recently to talk about her storied career. Catch her live at the Weinberg Center on June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.