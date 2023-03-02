72cvr_3-2-23 copy.jpg

PUT A STAMP ON IT

The well-known Point of Rocks Train Station will be featured on a USPS Forever stamp, as part of a collection that features illustrations of historic railroad stations throughout the country — or, as the USPS says, “five architectural gems that continue to play important roles in their communities.” In addition to the Point of Rocks station, Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Main Street Station in Richmond, Virginia; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, California; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati are among these gems, all of which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. These stamps will be available beginning March 9 at post offices throughout America and also online.

