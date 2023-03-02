PUT A STAMP ON IT
The well-known Point of Rocks Train Station will be featured on a USPS Forever stamp, as part of a collection that features illustrations of historic railroad stations throughout the country — or, as the USPS says, “five architectural gems that continue to play important roles in their communities.” In addition to the Point of Rocks station, Tamaqua Station in Pennsylvania; Main Street Station in Richmond, Virginia; Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, California; and Union Terminal in Cincinnati are among these gems, all of which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. These stamps will be available beginning March 9 at post offices throughout America and also online.
‘OFFICE SPACE’ COME TO LIFE
Crystal Williams-Palmer opened the Crash and Catharsis Rage Factory about a month ago as Frederick’s first rage room, believing that now, more than ever, people need an outlet. Suffice it to say, the past three years have been grueling, frustrating, and downright maddening in many ways. What better way to release the anger and frustration than to go to a space dedicated to doing just that? A controlled environment, where you can act out of control. In the weeks leading up to the opening, Williams-Palmer told 72 Hours she had already received a ton of support from the local community. “I am excited to see how much fun Frederick is going to have playing in these rooms,” she said. The fun has just begun.
INSPIRATION FOR CREATIVE LUNACY
John Waters will make an appearance at the annual Ocean City Film Festival this week, bringing back some of his own personal memories of the area through his comedic storytelling live onstage. “One summer when I was an angry teenager, I lived under the Boardwalk at Ninth Street in Ocean City and dreamed of making weird films,” he says. “Now I’m coming back, and, hey, I did just that. You can, too! That is what film festivals are all about — inspiring creative lunacy.” The festival runs March 2 to 5 and will screen 70 independent films from around the world at multiple venues.
... AND FOR YOUR HOME
About an hour north of Frederick, more than 165 exhibitors will be onsite and ready to wow you at the PA Home + Garden Show in Harrisburg this week. Expert gardeners, horticulturalists and home designers will be onhand with ideas and inspiration for just about any home and garden project — just in time for spring, when so many of us our itching to get back in the garden and out on the patio with no threat of a surprise snow. And if you happen to be on the lookout for a new four-legged friend, come by the event on March for the Doggy Fashion Show, i.e., a full-on parade of adoptable dogs.
... AND FOR SEVENTH STREET
Downtown Frederick Partnership and the African American Resources Cultural Heritage Society will hold a meeting from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 4 to collect stories to help inspire the design of the artwork planned for the Seventh Street Fountain Park. Artist Rodney Carroll has been commissioned to create the sculpture at the park and is interested in hearing stories about residents’ connections to the park and to Frederick as a whole, which will guide him in creating his design. Want to add your voice to the conversation and be part of that inspiration? Head to this open meeting, which will be at the Mountain City Elks Lodge at 173 W. All Saints St. in Frederick.
