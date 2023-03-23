THE LIBERAL REDNECK PLANS A VISIT TO ‘FREDNECK’
This week, Trae Crowder, aka the Liberal Redneck, will bring his humor to the city many locals jokingly refer to as “Fredneck.” Ahead of his March 25 show at the Weinberg Center, he talked with 72 Hours about his upbringing in Tennessee, how he got into comedy, and why he thinks rural areas are so red. Read our interview with the social media star in this week’s edition.
ADULTS-ONLY BOOK FAIR
Curious Iguana is gearing up to host its second Romance Book Fair for Adults at Frederick Social. The first one attracted hundreds of people, and the indie bookstore staff is expecting this one to be just as big. So keep the kiddos at home, and stop by Frederick Social from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28 to peruse romance novels, journals, tote bags and other items while enjoying drinks on tap, and maybe you’ll meet some new friends who share your love of the genre.
HEAVY HITTERS AT THIS WEEK’S JAZZ INSIDE OUT
Drummer Jeff Cosgrove has been busy hosting two jazz concert series in recent months, one in Brunswick and another in Frederick. This week, his Jazz Inside Out concert will bring cellist Akua Dixon and trumpeter Dave Douglas to the Y Arts Stage. Both performers boast an impressive background. Dixon has toured the world with her Grammy Award-winning string quartet and has performed with the likes of Duke Ellington, Ray Charles, Marvin Gaye and James Brown. Douglas’ contributions to improvised music have garnered him a Guggenheim Fellowship and two Grammy Award nominations. Catch them March 25 in Frederick at this intimate venue.
DAVID SEDARIS IS COMING TO TOWN, AND TICKETS ARE GOING FAST
Who doesn’t need a little humor added to their life these days? David Sedaris has visited Frederick in years past, always to an excited crowd, and we expect this next visit will be no different. Frankly, the man does not disappoint. He’ll bring his wit and wisdom to the Weinberg stage on March 30, and tickets are going fast — so grab yours now if you want to catch him live while he’s in town.
FIRST SATURDAY FUNNIES: YOU GOTTA BE THERE TO GET IT
In this week’s theater column, writer Erik Anderson talks about the First Saturday Funnies that are hosted by the Endangered Species (theatre) Project each month at the FAC Art Center in Frederick. If you’ve not caught one, well, get yourself over there, because, as Erik himself points out, improv shows such as this one don’t translate well to the page. They’re meant to be experienced live … in a room … with a group of people — which is precisely what makes them one of the greatest art forms for forging bonds within the local creative community.
