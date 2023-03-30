72cvr_3-30-23 copy.jpg

FREDERICK’S OLDEST HOUSE REOPENS

Frederick’s oldest house, the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, will reopen for tours on April 1, after being closed through the winter months. Stop by on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. to learn the history of a German immigrant family that became one of the pioneer settlers in our area. Drop-in, guided tours are $8 for adults, free for visitors under 12. The museum, at 1110 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick, usually remains open for tours through early December and closes each winter because of a lack of heating inside. Come by to immerse yourself in local history.

