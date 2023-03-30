FREDERICK’S OLDEST HOUSE REOPENS
Frederick’s oldest house, the Schifferstadt Architectural Museum, will reopen for tours on April 1, after being closed through the winter months. Stop by on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. to learn the history of a German immigrant family that became one of the pioneer settlers in our area. Drop-in, guided tours are $8 for adults, free for visitors under 12. The museum, at 1110 Rosemont Ave. in Frederick, usually remains open for tours through early December and closes each winter because of a lack of heating inside. Come by to immerse yourself in local history.
A SPARK IN FREDERICK’S MUSIC SCENE
Longtime music writer, and a musician in his own right, Colin McGuire gives us a temperature check of the Frederick music scene this week, after playing a gig at Olde Mother Brewing recently. His takeaway? While the local music scene has seen brighter days, he’s noticing a spark this spring after the devastating effect the pandemic had on live performances. And one can only hope this spark catches fire and continues to bring more local talent to venues in the near future. What do you think? Are you ready to hear some live music?! On that note, Frederick’s Sky Stage will reopen for the season in April, so check its online calendar of performances (and classes, lit readings and other events) at skystagefrederick.com, so you can mark your own calendar.
CALLING ALL D&D FANS
For all Dungeons and Dragons fans — and soon-to-be fans: In celebration of the release of the film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” we collected stories of local “adventurers” who have been playing D&D games — some public, some private — and creating campaigns for years in the area. Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick will be celebrating the film release by offering an immersive experience to film-goers, who will feel as if they are in a tavern, complete with food and drinks inspired by D&D culture. The film opens there on March 30, and the theater will continue hosting its D&D tavern experience through at least April 13, perhaps longer. Don’t wait. Grab your friends, your capes and your leather gauntlets and head on over.
CRAFT SWAP NO. 2
Need craft supplies? Need to get rid of some craft supplies? You’ll be in good company at the Craft Swap. After a tremendous success at the first Craft Swap, hosted by That’s Sew Hillary in November, another one is slated for April 2 at the same location: Give Rise Studio in downtown Frederick. Because of an abundance of people — and stuff — at the inaugural swap, this one will be run a little differently. Folks who want to donate items — for crafting, sewing and art projects — are encouraged to email hello@sewhillary.com to set up a drop-off time ahead of the event. Just want to browse and take home some goodies? Stop by the swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where all kinds of goodies will be there for the taking. Leftover supplies will be donated back into the community. Also for art lovers: East City Art will present its inaugural Capital Art Book Fair this weekend in D.C. Peruse art books, prints, DIY zines, graphic novels and art magazines and, in many cases, meet the artists behind the work.
