72cvr_3-9-23 copy.jpg

LOCAL HISTORY THROUGH CLOTHING

We’re excited about the new ‘Stitches Through Time’ exhibition at the Museum of Frederick County History. Women’s hand-sewn garments dating back 100 years are on display, as well as quilts and sewing tools, throughout three galleries. The show tells the story of women in Frederick County through the clothing they created and wore for all occasions and gives a fascinating look back in time. Heritage Frederick pulled many of the items on display from its collection and also reached out to long-time Frederick County families, who donated clothing for the show, which will remain on view through the end of 2023. Several events, including speakers and sewing and quilting demonstrations, will coincide with the show. Check the Heritage Frederick website at frederickhistory.org, or call 301-663-1188 for details.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription