LOCAL HISTORY THROUGH CLOTHING
We’re excited about the new ‘Stitches Through Time’ exhibition at the Museum of Frederick County History. Women’s hand-sewn garments dating back 100 years are on display, as well as quilts and sewing tools, throughout three galleries. The show tells the story of women in Frederick County through the clothing they created and wore for all occasions and gives a fascinating look back in time. Heritage Frederick pulled many of the items on display from its collection and also reached out to long-time Frederick County families, who donated clothing for the show, which will remain on view through the end of 2023. Several events, including speakers and sewing and quilting demonstrations, will coincide with the show. Check the Heritage Frederick website at frederickhistory.org, or call 301-663-1188 for details.
ABSOLUTE BEGINNER ON THE AT
In this issue, Gary Bennett shares his adventures hiking the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail through four moderately easy day hikes. He breaks down his travels in such a way as to provide a blueprint for those of you who want to give it a go yourself. He highly recommends hiking it this time of year, as everything is beginning to bud and blossom. And the rewards will likely be much greater than your daily exercise routine.
THE RITUALS BEHIND COFFEE AND TEA
Anyone who starts their morning with a cup of joe knows it might just be the most crucial ritual of the day. Go without it, and your whole days gets off track. In a new group exhibition hosted by the Frederick Arts Council, artists explore and celebrate those rituals surrounding coffee and tea, personally and in various cultures. “Comfort” runs March 10 through July 1 at the FAC Art Center in downtown Frederick, and a tea ceremony school will give a demonstration of a Japanese tea ceremony during the opening reception, from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10.
GET A HEAD START ON ST. PATRICK’S DAY
St. Patrick’s Day is next Friday, but the festivities are creeping in now. On March 11, Teelin Irish Dance Company, a favorite in the area, will bring their show Celtic Journey to the Weinberg Center. Earlier that day, Gaithersburg will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, beginning at 10 a.m., followed by live music and family-friendly activities. In Westminster on March 10, Celtic rock band Gaelic Mishap will perform live at the Carroll Arts Center.
IT’S TIME TO THINK ABOUT SUMMER
The trees are just beginning to bud, and Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. You know what that means: It’s time to look ahead to your summer plans, whether it’s hitting the music festival circuit, hiking the Appalachian Trail or registering your kids for one (or more) of the many summer camp options in the area. Red Wing Roots Music Festival (June 23 to 25) is one we suggest checking out. A nice drive south a couple of hours from Frederick, the annual fest is in the heart of Shenandoah Valley, providing a stunning backdrop to a long list of performers. Others worth noting: M3 Rock Festival in Columbia (May 6 and 7), Delfest in Cumberland (May 25 to 28), Maryland Doom Fest in Frederick (June 22 to 25) and Moonrise Festival in Baltimore (Aug. 12 and 13).
BINGE OSCAR-NOMINATED FILMS
It’s also time to catch up on films ahead of the Academy Awards on March 12. Check the list of film categories at oscars.org, many of which are available for streaming. While the Weinberg Center will not be screening Oscar shorts like it has in years past, you can take a short drive up to Westminster to watch films nominated for Best Animated Short and Best Live Action Short on the big screen at the Carroll Arts Center on March 12, an annual event hosted by the Film Lovers of Carroll County. Fun fact: Why the Academy Awards are nicknamed the Oscars is still debated. A 2015 article in The Hollywood Reporter states three people claimed to have coined the name Oscars in the 1930s.
