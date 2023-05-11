72cvr_5-11-23 copy.jpg

Alive@Five officially kicks off this year’s season tonight at Carroll Creek Amphitheater with Radio Hero taking the stage at 5 p.m. Two days later on May 13, the Maryland Craft Beer Festival, often a sold-out event, will take over pretty much the entirety of Carroll Creek Linear Park, offering dozens of beer tastings, live music and food trucks. Also not to be missed, MAD Dance will bring us its original piece “Portal” on May 13 and 14 at the Y Arts Center, an abstract rumination on where we’ve been and where we’re going collectively. For the kids: Take them to Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s “Commedia Cinderella,” a fun romp through history and theater, which runs through May 21. (Meanwhile, the Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is staging its own version of this play in Hagerstown from May 13 to June 24. Also in Hagerstown, the fantasy ballet “The Spell” will premiere this week and looks to be something special, with an original score and choreography.)

