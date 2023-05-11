DOWNTOWN THIS WEEKEND
Alive@Five officially kicks off this year’s season tonight at Carroll Creek Amphitheater with Radio Hero taking the stage at 5 p.m. Two days later on May 13, the Maryland Craft Beer Festival, often a sold-out event, will take over pretty much the entirety of Carroll Creek Linear Park, offering dozens of beer tastings, live music and food trucks. Also not to be missed, MAD Dance will bring us its original piece “Portal” on May 13 and 14 at the Y Arts Center, an abstract rumination on where we’ve been and where we’re going collectively. For the kids: Take them to Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s “Commedia Cinderella,” a fun romp through history and theater, which runs through May 21. (Meanwhile, the Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater is staging its own version of this play in Hagerstown from May 13 to June 24. Also in Hagerstown, the fantasy ballet “The Spell” will premiere this week and looks to be something special, with an original score and choreography.)
JUST OUTSIDE OF TOWN
Hit the inaugural Wolfsville Chainsaw Carving & Artisan Festival on May 13 for demos and 30-plus area artisans selling items.
AT FCC
Frederick Community College will host its first-ever student film festival on May 16, and the Choral Arts Society of Frederick will perform its overseas show on May 12 and 13, before departing to France to sing as part of the official D-Day American Celebrations.
OPENING/REOPENING
The lower-level of the former Volt housed rotating art exhibitions, but the space has been closed for some time. This week, it will reopen, rebranded as The Gallery @ Thacher & Rye with a show by artists Michael A. McCullough and Sharon Pierce McCullough, opening with a reception tonight. For more art, stop by the Delaplaine Arts Center to see a community exhibition from the Transformative Arts Project.
UPCOMING
The Great Frederick Fair announced this week it will bring the Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray to the grandstand stage in September. Tickets go on sale June 30.
