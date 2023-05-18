IT’S THAT TIME OF YEAR AGAIN: CARNIVAL SEASON
Check out the centerspread of this week’s edition, where you can find a schedule of all upcoming carnivals, festivals and fairs, from May 23 through to the Great Frederick Fair in September. Pin it to your wall, slap it on the fridge, or put it in your purse, but remember to come get a taste of these family-friendly gatherings, and support local freighters and other community organizations in the process, as many of them are an annual fundraiser for such groups.
FREDERICK FLORA TAKES CENTER STAGE
This year’s Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour gives you the opportunity to see private gardens throughout downtown Frederick and Baker Park, normally not open to the public, and in many cases, chat with the gardeners who care for them.
HONORING JOHN SLEZAK THROUGH THE MUSIC HE LOVED MOST
When Spires Brass Band founder and director John Slezak passed away in July 2022, members of the group knew immediately they wanted to put together a special concert in tribute to him. Now that vision is coming to life, with carefully chosen music that will be performed by current band members and past students of his. This is not a memorial concert, points out Marvin Wilke, a Spires Brass Band founding member and current president of its board; this is a tribute concert, celebrating a man who gave decades of his life to teaching and directing music in Frederick. Catch the concert on May 20 at Frederick Community College.
FREDERICK NATIVES THE GET RIGHT BAND SET TO PLAY NEW SPIRE STAGES
The Get Right Band will bring its psychedelic rock to New Spire Stages on May 25 — a great opportunity to catch these folks live in an intimate venue, which is not their norm. They’ve played large venues and festivals across America, so this will be a special treat. We’d like to think it’s because they are originally from Frederick and still hold the city close to their hearts. But in any case, we are excited to catch them live in their hometown. This stop is part of an East Coast tour in support of their latest album, “iTopia,” which follows a protagonist who falls into a deep online rabbit hole and eventually comes out the other side (we told you it was psychedelic).
Though it’s called the Maryland Iron Festival, expect much more than blacksmithing — though live blacksmithing demonstrations throughout the weekend will take place. But the festival offers so much more: guided hikes through the Catoctin Mountains, guided tours of historical sites, live music, handmade food and goods, and activities for all ages. It’s easy to make a day of it — and you have two days to choose from.
BRADDOCK HEIGHTS DAYS OF YORE
While today’s Braddock Heights is known mostly as a quiet residential area with breathtaking views, turn back the clock 100 years and this small village was bustling with summer travelers. Local historian and author Bob Savitt will present a talk on May 19 at Mount Nebo United Methodist Church about Braddock Heights’ heyday, sharing his knowledge and stories of what this sleepy area once was.
Sprout Film Festival, a nonprofit based in New York, will host a screening of several films next week at the Carroll Arts Center around a common theme. From narratives and documentaries to spoken-word pieces and dance interludes, these films celebrate the lives and creativity of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tickets are just $5.
