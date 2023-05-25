CELEBRATE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Looking for ways to celebrate Memorial Day? Visit Monocacy National Battlefield and take a guided tour, explore the visitor center, learn about the Civil War history of the area, and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. Or head to Catoctin Breeze Vineyard in Thurmont for its Memorial Day Celebration with food trucks and live music from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29. Take a dip in one of the public swimming pools when they open for the season this weekend. Plan a picnic at Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery in Middletown and check out Middletown’s Memorial Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, with music by the Rohrersville Band and a tribute to Middletown’s fallen heroes. Of course, a barbecue in your own backyard or a nearby park is always an option — and nice marker of the “real” beginning of summer, too.
VANISH AND IL FORNO ARE THROWING A SUMMER PARTY
Vanish Brewery, based in Leesburg, Virginia, is throwing a Summer Party with Frederick’s Il Forno Pizzeria this weekend as a way to announce and celebrate their recent partnership as the pizzeria expands its restaurant space on the Golden Mile. Come out for pizza and tacos, Vanish beer, and cocktails, while Rock N Roll Graveyard provides beach vibes on vinyl. There is no cover charge for this all-day, beach-themed event from noon to 10 p.m. May 27 at New Spire Arts, 15 W. Patrick St., Frederick. See vanishbeer.com/calendar for details, and prepare to get groovy.
WE ALL COULD USE A GOOD LAUGH
You know him from “Saturday Night Live” and the hit movies “Grown Ups” and “Deuce Bigalow,” but this weekend, Rob Schneider will take the stage at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races for his standup comedy — which is what started his entire career. For anyone who needs a good laugh, tickets are still available for his May 27 show, part of his “I Have Issues” tour. We caught up with him recently for a story in this issue, and he’s every bit as hilarious in a phone interview as he is in his movies.
SORT OUT THE MYTHOLOGICAL FROM THE HISTORICAL HARRIET TUBMAN
The National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick worked with the Button Farm Living History Center to present a three-day Memorial Day Weekend living history event, where you can view a Harriet Tubman statue temporarily onsite at the farm in Germantown, hear live music and participate in several all-ages activities. In the process, learn what historians are uncovering about the legend of Harriet Tubman and how her efforts might have been exaggerated a bit while her other contributions — including nursing, spying and combat leadership — have been glossed over.
ARTIST ANGLE GETS A NEW HOME
Owner Jennifer Elveton ran Artist Angle Gallery along South Carroll Street for many years before relocating to 565 E. Church St. in Frederick this month. The shop specializes in framing artwork and hosts occasional art exhibitions. Check out their new space when you’re in town.
SCHOOL’S OUT FOR SUMMER
As motivation for keeping high schoolers active during the summer months, Planet Fitness offers free passes to students age 14 to 19 through Aug. 31. Get involved, and you could win your school $10,000 — or an academic scholarship for yourself — in the process (that’s what we call a win-win). Register online and head out to the local Planet Fitness on West Patrick Street in Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.