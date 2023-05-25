1600px-US_flag_96_stars.svg copy.jpg

CELEBRATE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Looking for ways to celebrate Memorial Day? Visit Monocacy National Battlefield and take a guided tour, explore the visitor center, learn about the Civil War history of the area, and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers. Or head to Catoctin Breeze Vineyard in Thurmont for its Memorial Day Celebration with food trucks and live music from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29. Take a dip in one of the public swimming pools when they open for the season this weekend. Plan a picnic at Orchid Cellar Meadery and Winery in Middletown and check out Middletown’s Memorial Day Commemoration at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park, with music by the Rohrersville Band and a tribute to Middletown’s fallen heroes. Of course, a barbecue in your own backyard or a nearby park is always an option — and nice marker of the “real” beginning of summer, too.

