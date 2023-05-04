72cvr_5-4-23 copy.jpg

CHEERING ON TEAM GOES TO 11

A Frederick team is building a sculptural piece for the Kinetic Sculpture Race, an annual event in Baltimore hosted by the American Visionary Arts Museum. The event on May 6 asks teams to construct a man-powered mobile sculpture and race it through the city, float it through the Inner Harbor, and tackle mud and sand pits at Patterson Park, before finally arriving at the finish line and attending the awards ceremony. Who will be crowned this year’s Grand Mediocre Champion, Best Pit Crew, or Worst Honorable Mention? We vote for Frederick’s team, Goes to 11, to make it to the finish line and scoop up an award!

