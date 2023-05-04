CHEERING ON TEAM GOES TO 11
A Frederick team is building a sculptural piece for the Kinetic Sculpture Race, an annual event in Baltimore hosted by the American Visionary Arts Museum. The event on May 6 asks teams to construct a man-powered mobile sculpture and race it through the city, float it through the Inner Harbor, and tackle mud and sand pits at Patterson Park, before finally arriving at the finish line and attending the awards ceremony. Who will be crowned this year’s Grand Mediocre Champion, Best Pit Crew, or Worst Honorable Mention? We vote for Frederick’s team, Goes to 11, to make it to the finish line and scoop up an award!
SKY STAGE STARTS ITS SEASON
You know the good weather is official and here to stay when Sky Stage starts its annual outdoor music season. This weekend, catch Baltimore band Eat the Cake to kick off the year. Meanwhile, the Village at Worman’s Mill will also start its annual outdoor concert series this week. Find a full slate of performers at each venue online.
MAKE A PILGRIMAGE TO MIDDLETOWN
The annual Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage selected Middletown as one of its locations this year, quite an honor for Frederick County. Throughout the day on May 6, visitors will be coming from the surrounding area to see Middletown’s historical and architectural beauty and the bounty of its gardens. The tour makes available places that are normally closed to the public, so if you’re into local history, this is a great opportunity to see it up close and personal.
ROCKWELL’S SECOND LOCATION UNVEIL
Celebrate Rockwell Brewery’s grand opening of its Riverside location this weekend, with three days of live music and new beer releases. Voodoo Rocks will kick things off with a Friday night set starting at 7 p.m. May 5.
A REFRESHING NATURAL DESSERT FOR THE SEASON
As the days get hotter, the hankerings for cold and refreshing desserts grow stronger. The new Kotei Kids Shaved Ice food truck has you covered, with not only a variety of flavors but natural ingredients you can feel good about putting into your body — and your kid’s. Catch them around the Frederick area each week at various events and locations. They might be an especially popular stop this weekend for those participating in the Frederick Running Festival.
MEET CATOCTIN MOUNTAIN PARK’S NEW ARTIST IN RESIDENCE
Jeffrey Lockwood from Laramie, Wyoming, will be the Catoctin Forest Alliance Artist in Residence at Catoctin Mountain Park from May 8 to 27. He will host two free workshops while he’s here: one for adults and one for kids. Catch him while he’s in town.
GET ARTSY AT THE BOOK ARTS CENTER
Johnny Carrera is always doing something creative and inventive at the Frederick Book Arts Center, and this weekend, he and the staff will host a local event to coincide with the global Print Day in May to celebrate the art form. Stop in from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 during First Saturday events and make your own gyotaku (fish print) T-shirt — with a rubber fish.
AND …
“May the 4th Be With You.”
